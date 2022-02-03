Dining Notes: Over Easy, closed a month for repairs, reopens on Sunday

After being closed for more than a month, Over Easy near 168th and Q Streets is reopening Sunday.

A pipe burst in a ceiling at the restaurant on the first Sunday of January, causing about $50,000 in damage, said owner Nick Bartholomew. Repairs have been underway ever since.

The restaurant needed a new oven, a new fryer, new ceiling tiles in the back, new paint, replacement plumbing and new insulation, he said.

Servers who were out of work during that time — “four loyal women who have been with us for over four years” — pitched in and helped with repairs, he said.

They were paid for that side work, but not as much as they would have earned if the restaurant had been open, he said.

On Thursday, he launched a fundraiser for those non-salaried workers. For every $25 in gift card sales through Sunday, “we will be donating $5 in groceries to the people who make us go,” he said. The cards are available by phone or in person, but not online.

Bartholomew expressed gratitude for his employees. Amid an acute restaurant labor shortage, he said, they could have quit and gotten other jobs.