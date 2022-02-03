Dining Notes: Over Easy, closed a month for repairs, reopens on Sunday

After being closed for more than a month, Over Easy near 168th and Q Streets is reopening Sunday.
A pipe burst in a ceiling at the restaurant on the first Sunday of January, causing about $50,000 in damage, said owner Nick Bartholomew. Repairs have been underway ever since.
The restaurant needed a new oven, a new fryer, new ceiling tiles in the back, new paint, replacement plumbing and new insulation, he said.
Servers who were out of work during that time — “four loyal women who have been with us for over four years” — pitched in and helped with repairs, he said.
They were paid for that side work, but not as much as they would have earned if the restaurant had been open, he said.
On Thursday, he launched a fundraiser for those non-salaried workers. For every $25 in gift card sales through Sunday, “we will be donating $5 in groceries to the people who make us go,” he said. The cards are available by phone or in person, but not online.
Bartholomew expressed gratitude for his employees. Amid an acute restaurant labor shortage, he said, they could have quit and gotten other jobs.
“Every restaurant in town would have taken them, but they have chosen to help us work,” he said. “Business owners can’t make a business run without that kind of loyalty.”
Over Easy is back to its regular hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day. Visit overeasyhomaha.com for more info.
It will be business as usual for Holy Name Fish Fry this year
The Holy Name Catholic Church Fish Fry will be back in its original form for its 40th anniversary edition this year.
The event, known as “Frydays of Lent,” is a popular gathering place each year for old friends, co-workers and political candidates campaigning for the next election.
It was canceled last year and truncated in 2020 because of the pandemic. It will resume this year on its regular schedule, running from Feb. 25 (the Friday before the beginning of Lent) through April 8 (the Friday before Good Friday.)
The menu features deep-fried fish, fries, cole slaw and bread. Lines often snake outside the church at Fontenelle Boulevard near the Northwest Radial, but workers circulate with pitchers of beer to make the wait more tolerable.
Members of the Holy Name Men’s Club prepare the food and man the event. They tried to figure out a way to have it last year, but ultimately decided it was impossible.
“With every scenario we worked through, it always came back to we can’t guarantee 100% safety for those who come, especially the workers,” club secretary James Goodman said in 2021.
Since it began, the fish fry has raised more than $650,000 for the church and its school, attracting up to 1,700 each night. It runs from 4 to 8 p.m. and prices are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors older than 62 and $6 for kids younger than 12.
Patrons will be expected to follow local health rules and are encouraged to be vaccinated and have booster shots.
Jojo’s Diner to open west Omaha location
The second location of Jojo’s Diner will open sometime in February in west Omaha, said Kaitlyn Stewart, regional manager of the local company that owns the restaurant.
Located in the former Lombardo’s restaurant space near 132nd and Maple Streets, it will have a breakfast and brunch menu that’s similar to the one at the original Benson location, plus a full dinner menu, she said.
It will have a 1990s decorating theme, unlike the '80s decor at the other location. There will be “fun '90s cocktails” and boozy milkshakes, she said. It will also have a full bar and wine bar and a kids menu.
Chef Jose Dionicio owns and operates Jojo’s along with several other Omaha-area restaurants: two Mas Chingons and three versions of Ika Ramen. He also owns Kaitei, a Benson bar.
Dave’s Hot Chicken to roost in Omaha and Lincoln
A fast-food chicken restaurant that started as a parking lot pop-up in 2017 is now coming to Nebraska.
Five locations of Dave’s Hot Chicken, which specializes in chicken tenders and sliders, will be split between Omaha and Lincoln over four years, according to a press release. The first will open in 2022 in a location that has not yet been determined.
Spice levels of the chicken range from “no spice” to “reaper.” Each restaurant also serves kale slaw, macaroni and cheese, crispy fries and cheese fries.
The Nebraska outlets each will employ between 40 and 50 people.
After Chef Dave Kopushyan and three other men had the pop-up, the restaurant quickly caught on and they opened the first brick-and-mortar location in East Hollywood, California. In 2019, they partnered with Wetzel’s Pretzel’s co-founder and former CEO Bill Phelps and movie producer John Davis to franchise Dave’s Hot Chicken in the U.S. and beyond.
The chain now has more than 40 outlets spread across North America in California, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Wisconsin and Canada.
Swiss Roll ice cream? Little Debbie makes it so
Here’s a final tidbit to brighten your day: Your favorite Little Debbie snack cakes star in seven new pints from Hudsonville Ice Cream.
The new ice creams are available only at Walmart. The news blew up on local social media this week and several people reported seeing them at the 50th Street and Ames Avenue location. A few days later, according to Facebook posters, they were gone.
No word on supplies at other area Walmarts, but rest-assured I will be checking them out over the next few days.
The flavors are Cosmic Brownies, Honey Buns, Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Zebra Cakes, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls and Swiss Rolls.
One of each? I'll never tell.
