Dining Notes: Owner hopes two new Julio's locations will open by mid-2022

Two new Julio’s restaurants should be open in Omaha by the middle of the year, according to new owner Brett Clure.
They will be in a former Tanner’s Bar & Grill location at 192nd and Q Streets and the former Jack & Mary’s Restaurant near 114th Street and West Dodge Road.
Clure bought the rights to the Julio’s name and its Tex-Mex recipes when its last location closed in 2020.
At one time, the business had 11 outlets in Omaha, Lincoln and Des Moines. The last one standing, then owned by David Mainelli, was at 123rd Street and West Center Road.
Julio’s was a frequent stop for Clure’s family when he was growing up.
“We loved it. It was one of our favorite places,” he said. “When I saw that it had closed, it popped into my head that it would be a good idea (to buy it).”
He is part-owner of four Tanner’s locations: two in Omaha, one in Lincoln and one in Wisconsin; and four Tavern 180 outlets: one in Omaha and the others elsewhere in the Midwest. He also plans to open a new Italian restaurant, Capri, sometime this year at 173rd Street and West Center Road.
Clure said he’s been spending the time since he bought Julio’s looking for locations and waiting for the right moment amid the pandemic. He never considered reopening at the location that closed.
“I wanted to breathe some new life into it, give the brand a facelift into the 2020s,” he said.
He plans to simplify the previous menu, featuring the most popular dishes every day and using other items as rotating daily specials.
The menu will have a few new items, he said, “but the main thing will be keeping the recipes the same.”
Clure said he has been in the restaurant business for 12 years. He grew up in Omaha and graduated from Burke High School. After college at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, he moved to Palm Springs, California, for a year and took a shot at being a professional golfer.
“I came back to the real world and opened Tanner’s in 2010 with some buddies,” he said.
He plans to launch the far west Julio’s first, and the other one a few months later. Both buildings are now being remodeled.
“Things are really tough with supply shortages,” he said, “but I’m hoping both will still open in the first half of the year.”
Greek Islands restaurant makes Yelp’s Top 100 List
A popular Omaha purveyor of Greek cuisine has landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 U.S. restaurants in 2022.
Greek Islands, at 38th and Center Streets, is No. 96 on the list, which features restaurants recommended by Yelp users. Yelp ranked the eateries by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews and geographic representation, among other factors.
The Sqourakis family has been operating the restaurant for nearly 40 years. It was founded by brothers Laki “Bill” and George Sgourakis. The restaurant is known for its hearty portions of moussaka, flaming saganaki cheese, gyros and other authentic and homemade Greek dishes.
“This place is very good,” one reviewer wrote on Yelp. “I’m Greek and the food tastes like my yiayia’s homemade cooking! I love the murals on the walls.”
Can I have your tots, Burdock + Bitters?
Wednesday is National Tater Tot Day, and a Capitol District bar is celebrating.
Burdock + Bitters, in the Marriott Hotel at 222 N. 10th St., will offer its take on the popular fried potato nuggets all day.
The special tots will be handmade with blue cheese and bacon, then served with black cherry and jalapeno curry ketchups.
They will be available for both lunch and dinner.
For more info on Burdock + Bitters, visit facebook.com/BurdockandBitters.
Hacienda Real expected to open by spring
Omaha foodies periodically ask us when Hacienda Real will open its new location at 79th and Cass Streets.
From the outside, it has looked ready for months. But inside, it’s still under construction, said Aurora Curiel, who owns two other Hacienda Real restaurants in Lincoln.
“We were waiting for permits from the city,” she said.
She estimated that the eatery would open in about two months. The menu at the Lincoln locations includes a wide array of Mexican favorites such as mole enchiladas, arroz con pollo and seafood specialties.
You can now dine in at the Deviled Egg Co.
Pairing cocktails, wine, deviled eggs and charcuterie is a thing now in Omaha.
The Deviled Egg Co., which grew from selling its wares online and at farmer’s markets, just opened a dining room in its store near 180th and Q Streets.
The store received its liquor license this week, owner Raechel Van Buskirk said on Facebook. It had a grand opening for the dining room on Saturday.
Learn more at deviledeggco.com or by calling 531-213-2946.
Fazoli’s offers five new menu items under 500 calories
Your New Year’s resolutions — and your budget — are safe at Fazoli’s.
The fast-food Italian restaurant recently added five menu items under 500 calories for less than $5 each.
The small spaghetti and meatballs has 370 calories, making it the leanest choice. Other items are:
- Gluten-free rotini with marinara, 380 calories
- Five-piece Buffalo boneless wings, 420 calories
- Small fettuccine Alfredo, 450 calories
- Keto pepperoni and bacon flatbread, 490 calories.
Fazoli’s has five locations in the metro area: 2424 S. 132nd St.; 8002 Cass St.; 8014 S. 84th St.; 2012 Pratt Ave., Bellevue; and 3134 Dial Drive, Council Bluffs. For more information, go to fazolis.com.
