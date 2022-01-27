Dining Notes: Owner hopes two new Julio's locations will open by mid-2022

Two new Julio’s restaurants should be open in Omaha by the middle of the year, according to new owner Brett Clure.

They will be in a former Tanner’s Bar & Grill location at 192nd and Q Streets and the former Jack & Mary’s Restaurant near 114th Street and West Dodge Road.

Clure bought the rights to the Julio’s name and its Tex-Mex recipes when its last location closed in 2020.

At one time, the business had 11 outlets in Omaha, Lincoln and Des Moines. The last one standing, then owned by David Mainelli, was at 123rd Street and West Center Road.

Julio’s was a frequent stop for Clure’s family when he was growing up.

“We loved it. It was one of our favorite places,” he said. “When I saw that it had closed, it popped into my head that it would be a good idea (to buy it).”

He is part-owner of four Tanner’s locations: two in Omaha, one in Lincoln and one in Wisconsin; and four Tavern 180 outlets: one in Omaha and the others elsewhere in the Midwest. He also plans to open a new Italian restaurant, Capri, sometime this year at 173rd Street and West Center Road.