Dining Notes: Owners of Lola's in Dundee to operate new cafe, Fig, in Kiewit Luminarium

The team behind Lola’s restaurant in Dundee will operate a cafe inside the Kiewit Luminarium, the new science center that’s set to open on the Omaha Riverfront next spring.

The eatery, Fig, is expected to open in April 2023. Its concept will be different from Lola’s, but it will feature high-quality ingredients and sustainable sourcing like its sister, say owners Clare Watson Bartolomei, Corina Figueroa and Philip Schaffart.

It also has another thing in common with Lola’s: Both are providing food service for Omaha attractions. Lola’s is located inside Film Streams near 50th and Dodge Streets.

Fig will be on the southeast corner of the 82,000-foot Luminarium, with views of the river and an outdoor dining area.

It will offer family-friendly breakfast, lunch and happy-hour menus, plus a bakery that will produce items such as sourdough bread and pastries. It will also provide lunches for field-trip groups and catering for event rentals.

Owners also have formed a creative partnership with the Luminarium to explore science and culture through food. The Luminarium will have weekly adults-only nights when visitors can explore exhibits and enjoy educational programs focused on food and drink.

“We’re going to get to do what we love doing every day while creating new experiences for visitors outside the walls of the cafe,” Figueroa said. “For example, we can demonstrate and discuss a process like fermentation, which we use in our baking.”

The Luminarium will have more than 100 exhibits that will encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to explore their curiosity. As construction on the museum progresses, staffers have been working with community members on exhibit development and engaging prospective visitors with a series of pop-ups at locations throughout the region.

“With Fig, we have a fresh local concept and committed program partner that is also an experienced maker and excellent operator,” said Silva Raker, the Luminarium’s CEO. “We look forward to ‘playing with our food’ through an accessible science lens.”

Barbecue restaurant opens in Rockbrook Village

Pulled BBQ Omaha, a food truck, now has a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 11046 Elm St., near 110th Street and West Center Road in Rockbrook Village.

Its website says the truck incorporates pulled meat into every dish on its menu. It also makes everything from scratch, including rubs and sauces.

The company has both a restaurant and a truck/catering menu. They’re similar, with items such as pulled meat mac and cheese, sandwiches, burritos and wraps. It lists seven sauces, from “Sweet and Sticky” (mild) to “R.I.P.” The lineup includes an Omaha version of creamy Alabama white sauce.

The restaurant — in the former space of The Hunger Block — is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For menus and information about the food truck, visit pulledbbqomaha.com.

Brazilian steakhouse to open in Capitol District in early October

The long-awaited Texas de Brazil steakhouse in downtown Omaha will open on Oct. 10, owners announced on Facebook this week.

The restaurant will be in the Capitol District at 1110 Capitol Ave. It will be open 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 5 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays; 4 to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays. It will be closed on Mondays.

The menu has all kinds of meat, including filet mignon, lamb, pork, chicken and Brazilian sausage, a wide variety of salads and side dishes and several desserts.

To learn more about the restaurant, go to texasdebrazil.com.

Lux American Grill opens at Papillion apartment complex

A new restaurant at a Papillion apartment complex has both the MLB Pass and NFL Ticket so diners can enjoy their favorite baseball and football games.

Lux American Grill, 9839 S. 96th St., Suite 105, in Papillion, is next to the Lux Apartments. It opened last week and will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

An extensive menu includes starters such as garlic bread bites and prime rib sliders; salads, including caesar and a wedge; burgers and sandwiches; entrees such as carbonara and seared salmon and a couple of desserts.

Find out more at facebook.com/luxamericangrill/.

Vitality Bowls celebrates fourth anniversary in Omaha

A health food cafe specializing in acai bowls, smoothies, salads and wraps is celebrating its fourth anniversary in Omaha.

Vitality Bowls has two local locations: 1922 S. 67th St. in Aksarben Village and 2835 S. 170th Plaza in Shops of Legacy.

The Aksarben Village cafe will mark the occasion with an event from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Guests can try out an “acai flight” including samples of its Vitality, Dragon, Green and Nutty Bowls.

Acai bowls originated in Brazil and are made from acai berries and additional fruits, then topped with ingredients such as seeds, nuts or granola.

There are currently 129 Vitality Bowl locations in the United States. They pride themselves on offering foods that are packed with antioxidants and have high nutritional values.

“The community has welcomed us with open arms ever since we opened our doors,” said Katie DeSantis, owner of Vitality Bowls Omaha. “And we’ve strived to re-create that same warm and inviting atmosphere in our cafes since day one.”

For a menu, go to vitalitybowls.com.