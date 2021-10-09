Dining Notes: Panera Bread bagels spread breast cancer awareness

Special treats are showing up in restaurants and coffee shops in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Panera Bread has been making cherry vanilla bagels in the shape of a ribbon in October for 20 years.

They’re available again in outlets across the country, with a portion of the proceeds going to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, the largest breast cancer assistance and advocacy organization in the U.S.

In addition, the chain is offering Pink Ribbon eGift cards online all month, with 10% of the proceeds going to the organization.

Omaha has 10 Panera locations. For more details and to buy gift cards, visit panerabread.com.

Barrel & Vine offering free bubbly on weekends

Corks will be popping all over on weekends at Barrel & Vine.

The new restaurant at 1311 S. 203rd St. is serving unlimited complimentary mimosas every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon.

A mimosa, for the uninitiated, is made with juice (usually orange) and champagne or some other bubbly wine.