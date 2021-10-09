 Skip to main content
Dining Notes: Panera Bread bagels spread breast cancer awareness
101021-owh-liv-diningnotes-p1

The Panera Bread pink ribbon bagel.

 PANERA BREAD, PRNEWSPHOTO

Special treats are showing up in restaurants and coffee shops in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Panera Bread has been making cherry vanilla bagels in the shape of a ribbon in October for 20 years.

They’re available again in outlets across the country, with a portion of the proceeds going to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, the largest breast cancer assistance and advocacy organization in the U.S.

In addition, the chain is offering Pink Ribbon eGift cards online all month, with 10% of the proceeds going to the organization.

Omaha has 10 Panera locations. For more details and to buy gift cards, visit panerabread.com.

Barrel & Vine offering free bubbly on weekends

Corks will be popping all over on weekends at Barrel & Vine.

The new restaurant at 1311 S. 203rd St. is serving unlimited complimentary mimosas every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon.

A mimosa, for the uninitiated, is made with juice (usually orange) and champagne or some other bubbly wine.

The mimosas accompany brunch, which is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The drinks are available on Barrel & Vine’s main level and rooftop, where you can enjoy them next to the pool.

The brunch menu includes items such as poutine biscuits and gravy, strawberry-stuffed French toast and a smothered breakfast burrito.

Barrel & Vine has high-end whiskies and a curated wine selection, plus line dancing, live acts and DJs.

Freebies are brewing at Kwik Shop locations

Kwik Shop is welcoming cooler weather with free coffee Fridays in October.

Customers can get a cup of the company’s Farmhouse Blend in any size on Fridays through the end of the month. It comes hot or iced.

The giveaway will be at every Kwik Shop, with a limit of one per customer.

There are 17 Kwik Shops in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area.

You now can grab and go at Zen Coffee Co.

101021-owh-liv-diningnotes-p2

Zen Coffee Co. in west Omaha.

Zen Coffee Co. is offering a new line of cold bottled grab-and-go drinks at both locations.

Five options will be available daily for $6: chai, cold brew, matcha, lavender lemonade and latte.

If you order at zencoffeecompany.com, you can skip the line when you pick them up. You can also preorder customized grab-and-go drinks one day in advance.

And if you bring back the glass container, you get $1 off your next purchase.

Zen stores are at 25th and Farnam Streets and 132nd Street and West Center Road.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

