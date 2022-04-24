Dining Notes: Phyl's Deli opens in Old Market spot previously occupied by Ahmad's

Phyl’s Deli is now open near 10th and Howard Streets in the Old Market.

The eatery offers handcrafted sandwiches and sides such as housemade kosher pickles and Zapp’s potato chips. It took over the space that was vacated by Ahmad’s Persian Cuisine a couple of years ago.

The menu for its soft opening includes sandwiches such as the Reuben; the Rami, with pastrami, swiss and caramelized onions with oatmeal stout whole-grain mustard on Phyl’s signature rye bread; and the Little Italy, with coppa, suppressa, fontina and butter on a roll.

Bread served at Phyl’s comes from Omaha’s Lithuanian Bakery.

Phyl’s also has some Jewish deli favorites such as noodle kugel, matzo ball soup and an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese and smoked lox.

Check out the entire menu at phylsdeli.com.

Barbecue truck owners open brick-and-mortar store in Omaha

BBQ Brothers has been serving out of its food truck for several years. Now the owners — Duane Foster and Alonzo Lamb — have a restaurant at 2020 S. 72nd St. in the Omaha Tower Building. They’re also the chefs.

Their menu includes brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends, chicken, ribs and rib tips with sides such as baked beans, collard greens and spicy coleslaw. It also features smoked mac and cheese and nachos.

The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed Sundays and Mondays. Breakfast is served for the first two hours, aimed at people who work in the tower.

They will continue to operate the food truck, though it’s out of commission for a few weeks.

Foster said they bought a newer truck that will be ready for pickup in early May. He expects it will be back on the streets by early June.

You can see a complete menu and get food truck contact info at bbqbrotherscafe.com.

Church’s Chicken is returning to Omaha

An Atlanta-based fast-food fried chicken restaurant with more than 1,700 locations is coming back to Omaha after being gone for many years.

Construction is continuing on Church’s Chicken at 168th and Spaulding Streets, right off of West Maple Road. Walls are going up but no opening date has been announced.

The chicken at Church’s comes in both mild and spicy, bone-in and tenders. Combo and family meals are available. Sides include jalapeno cheese bombers, honey butter biscuits and fried okra.

Church’s left the Omaha market several decades ago.

It wasn’t fake news: Taco Bell pizza returns in May

Way back on Jan. 6, we reported in this column that Taco Bell was bringing back its Mexican Pizza.

And then we waited. And waited. Had we gotten it wrong?

Nope. Taco Bell was toying with us, but that’s over now. The fast-food behemoth announced last week that the beloved pie will return to outlets across the country on May 19.

The standard version of the popular pizza includes two crispy flour shells layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef and a melted three-cheese blend. It’s available without meat for vegetarians.

The pizza alone is $4.99. It comes in a combo for $8.99 if you add two crunchy tacos and a large fountain drink.

Mexican food to replace ice cream in old Zesto’s location

The former home of Zesto’s ice cream in south Omaha is about to become the area’s fourth location of Lina’s Mexican Restaurant.

Lina’s is a local fast-food chain with outlets at 5832 S. 144th St. in the Millard area, 6520 Brentwood Drive in La Vista and 2201 N. 90th St. in northwest Omaha. It’s open 24 hours and has a breakfast menu along with other Mexican favorites.

Zesto’s, on South 13th Street nearHenry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, was a popular spot for baseball fans before the city tore down Rosenblatt Stadium. It got national recognition during College World Series broadcasts. Oasis Ice Cream occupied the spot for a time after Zesto’s closed.

The new Lina’s is expected to open in about two months. For more information, go to facebook.com/Linas-Mexican-Restaurant.

Ashland bakery having wine, charcuterie dinner

Fariner Bakery, which recently opened in Ashland, Nebraska, is having a farm-to-table wine and charcuterie event on May 29.

A limited number of seats are available at $160 for two. No single tickets will be sold.

The drinks menu features three California varietal wines, a French sparkling wine and one glass from any of the tastings. A variety of charcuterie items, including baked brie with herbs and honey, will be served with fresh sourdough bread and housemade butter, jam and flake salt.Desserts will be a honey lavender cream puff, dark chocolate tart and lemon and thyme marshmallow.

Each guest will get a gift to take home. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Nonrefundable tickets are available by phone (no voicemail) during business hours at 402-944-2100. The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It’s closed on Mondays. The website is farinerbakery.com.

