Dining Notes: Plank reopens with refreshed space, new menu

Plank Seafood Provisions reopened last week after being closed briefly to refresh its Old Market space.
The restaurant, at 1205 Howard St., has long been known for its oyster bar and seafood grill. With the reopening, it launched a new menu that enhances that identity.
New items include snapper ceviche, yellowtail pressed sushi, crispy rice cakes, golden beet and goat cheese small plate, oysters au gratin, Thai clam chowder and more.
Entrees with assorted seafood now are called “towers.” They come in several sizes: petite, grand, royal and a grilled seafood platter that includes five shrimp, three scallops, a pound of mussels, and one and a half lobsters, all served with tarragon butter and grilled sourdough.
Some old menu items are gone, but some, such as hushpuppies and bacon-wrapped shrimp, remain. Alas, the cheese curds and ceasar salad appear to be gone.
People are also reading…
Plank is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Go to plankseafood.com to see a complete menu.
Blend Virtual Food Hall closes
After opening earlier this year, Blend Virtual Food Hall shut down operations last month.
The concept was that people could order from several eateries who had space in the hall, then pick up their food. It was intended to give families and friends several choices from one location when they had takeout meals.
“For several reasons, Blend never really got the opportunity to be what it was intended to be,” owner Jon Stastny said on Facebook. “We had a lot of things not go our way early on. Opening almost five months late put us in a tough spot to begin with, and when it comes to small businesses, sometimes that hill just becomes too big to climb.”
Stastny said his other venture, Wonton Jon’s food truck, will continue to operate as usual. It also offers catering.
Pints now at Countryside Cones
Countryside Cones is now selling pints of its popular custard ice cream.
So far, flavors include vanilla with cookie dough, chocolate with Oreo pieces, peanut butter, marshmallow, peppermint crunch and Neapolitan.
You can suggest flavors you’d like to see on the shop’s Facebook page, facebook.com/countryside.cones.
The ice cream store, which opened earlier this year, also created two new cones for the holiday season: Candy Cane Crush, chocolate-vanilla twist custard filled with chocolate and rolled in crushed peppermints; Percy’s Holiday Cone, vanilla filled with caramel, rolled in sprinkles and topped with a mini stroopwafel cookie.
Countryside Cones is in the Countryside Village shopping center near 87th and Pacific Streets. It’s open from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; and noon to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
Eat, watch the World Cup Finals
Doors open at 8:45 Sunday morning for the World Cup Finals watch party at Hail Varsity Club.
The gathering will feature a World Cup Brunch, including $7 brunch punch, $5 Bloody Marys and $4 mimosas. Breakfast pizzas and burritos and a brunch burger will be served.
The regular menu will also be available. The game, pitting France against Argentina, starts at 9 a.m.
Hail Varsity Club is located at 12744 Westport Parkway in La Vista. For more information and a menu, go to hailvarsityclub.com.
Lux American Grill, 9839 S. 96th St. #105, is also having a watch party. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and the call of the game will be on loudspeakers. The restaurant will have an $8.95 wing special and $3.50 mugs of domestic beer will be available.
In addition, all of the day’s National Football League games will still be on the big screens.
Visit luxamericangrill.com for more info.
November Omaha Dines Stories by Betsie Freeman
Many Omaha restaurants and other businesses are offering specials on Friday to the men and women who have served or are serving in the U.S. military.
Many Reuben items such as egg rolls, soup, a burrito, poutine and mac and cheese will be available each day of the event.
The meal will start at 1:30 p.m. The shop is at 119 W. Mission Ave.
Owners said people with gift cards can submit information to a link found on the Facebook page. All promotions and coupons are null and void.
There will be two sessions, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. The classes fill up quickly, so register soon at bakedbymelissa.com.
The dinner, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., will include a wine pairing with each of three courses.
The restaurant has been sold to new owners and its last day under the old owners was Tuesday.
The new business is a combination brewery and open concept kitchen that focuses on pizzas, panuozzos (sandwiches), salads and other quick-service foods.
Foodies, 351 N. 78th St., is reverting to its normal hours: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The change takes effect on Nov. 21.
The menu features chicken combos, dinners, sandwiches and strips, with sides such as fried okra, corn on the cob and honey butter biscuits.
The restaurant serves Puerto Rican cuisine such as fried chicken rind appetizers and entrees you likely won’t find elsewhere in Omaha.
Scooter’s donated a portion of the proceeds from the sales to The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit that partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to fund studies and advocacy.
The new cafe, which is right next to the building’s dock, will offer hot meals to eat on site or take home.
They’re on the menu through Dec. 29, and during that time, Taco John’s will donate a portion of the proceeds from sale of the nachos to charities selected by local franchises.
The menu includes several new dishes such as a chili chicken appetizer and a vegan curry, along with favorites such as butter chicken.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267