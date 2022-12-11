 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DINING NOTES

Dining Notes: Plant-based cafe to open in Countryside Village next spring

These five restaurants have received the most votes in a poll on the area's most-missed closed restaurants on Omaha.com.

Rooted Table Kitchen + Juicery will open next spring in Countryside Village near 87th and Pacific Streets.

The fast-casual, plant-based restaurant, open for breakfast and lunch, will serve superfood bites, healthy bowls, soups, salads and sandwiches and sweet treats. It will have a full menu of vegan options, but not all its dishes will be 100% vegan.

The goal is to meet the daily dietary needs of the community with nutrition-rich foods and drinks. Owners C.J. and Cindy Guenzel say they also hope the restaurant will provide “a harmonious gathering space” for patrons to meet and share their health journeys.

The Guenzels have not announced an opening date or hours of operation.

Today is Bronco’s Super Senior Sunday

Bronco’s restaurants are offering senior citizens a holiday treat this weekend.

From 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, both Omaha locations will give all seniors age 50 and older a double cheeseburger, fries and a Coke for $5.

No proof of age is required. The Omaha Bronco’s outlets are at 45th and Leavenworth Streets and 120th and Pacific Streets.

They’re also distributing Boomer Radio bumper sticker with a Bronco’s coupon on the back.

Trivia contest at Island Bar and Grill

Midwest Pub Trivia has “Your Ultimate Trivia Challenge” every Thursday night at Island Bar and Grill, 7826 S. 123rd Plaza in La Vista.

The contest starts at 7 p.m. each week. Teams can have up to four players.

Prizes are awarded each round and for the night’s overall winners.

Oatmeal bombs for breakfast

Here’s an interesting concept: Oatmeal Breakfast Bombs, modeled after the hot cocoa bombs that have become so popular this time of year.

Taysha’s Fancy Pants Sweets are selling the new morning food on Etsy at sweettooth.store or at its bakery website, facebook.com/Gonuts4rdonuts/. Pickup is in Bellevue.

The bombs come in a variety of flavors, including bananas, blueberries, strawberries or peaches and cream; apple cinnamon; maple and brown sugar and peanut butter and honey.

To activate, heat up 4 ounces of milk, drop in one bomb and stir.

They’re $20 for four and $30 for six.

Dubliner holiday market

Dubliner Pub is hosting “Arts & Drafts,” a holiday arts market, on Sunday.

The event will feature beer from Exile Brewing Co., and food from Harp & Fare, a catering, private party business and pop-up that’s working toward opening a brick-and-mortar food operation.

The menu will feature traditional Irish bangers and mash and Guinness beef stew served with Irish soda bread, $15 each.

Local art will be on display and local comedians and musicians will perform.

The market runs today from 1 to 7 p.m. Dubliner is at 1205 Harney St. For a schedule of acts and a list of artists, go to facebook.com/dublinerpubomaha.

