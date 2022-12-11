Dining Notes: Plant-based cafe to open in Countryside Village next spring

Rooted Table Kitchen + Juicery will open next spring in Countryside Village near 87th and Pacific Streets.
The fast-casual, plant-based restaurant, open for breakfast and lunch, will serve superfood bites, healthy bowls, soups, salads and sandwiches and sweet treats. It will have a full menu of vegan options, but not all its dishes will be 100% vegan.
The goal is to meet the daily dietary needs of the community with nutrition-rich foods and drinks. Owners C.J. and Cindy Guenzel say they also hope the restaurant will provide “a harmonious gathering space” for patrons to meet and share their health journeys.
The Guenzels have not announced an opening date or hours of operation.
Today is Bronco’s Super Senior Sunday
Bronco’s restaurants are offering senior citizens a holiday treat this weekend.
People are also reading…
From 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, both Omaha locations will give all seniors age 50 and older a double cheeseburger, fries and a Coke for $5.
No proof of age is required. The Omaha Bronco’s outlets are at 45th and Leavenworth Streets and 120th and Pacific Streets.
They’re also distributing Boomer Radio bumper sticker with a Bronco’s coupon on the back.
Trivia contest at Island Bar and Grill
Midwest Pub Trivia has “Your Ultimate Trivia Challenge” every Thursday night at Island Bar and Grill, 7826 S. 123rd Plaza in La Vista.
The contest starts at 7 p.m. each week. Teams can have up to four players.
Prizes are awarded each round and for the night’s overall winners.
Oatmeal bombs for breakfast
Here’s an interesting concept: Oatmeal Breakfast Bombs, modeled after the hot cocoa bombs that have become so popular this time of year.
Taysha’s Fancy Pants Sweets are selling the new morning food on Etsy at sweettooth.store or at its bakery website, facebook.com/Gonuts4rdonuts/. Pickup is in Bellevue.
The bombs come in a variety of flavors, including bananas, blueberries, strawberries or peaches and cream; apple cinnamon; maple and brown sugar and peanut butter and honey.
To activate, heat up 4 ounces of milk, drop in one bomb and stir.
They’re $20 for four and $30 for six.
Dubliner holiday market
Dubliner Pub is hosting “Arts & Drafts,” a holiday arts market, on Sunday.
The event will feature beer from Exile Brewing Co., and food from Harp & Fare, a catering, private party business and pop-up that’s working toward opening a brick-and-mortar food operation.
The menu will feature traditional Irish bangers and mash and Guinness beef stew served with Irish soda bread, $15 each.
Local art will be on display and local comedians and musicians will perform.
The market runs today from 1 to 7 p.m. Dubliner is at 1205 Harney St. For a schedule of acts and a list of artists, go to facebook.com/dublinerpubomaha.
November Omaha Dines Stories by Betsie Freeman
Many Omaha restaurants and other businesses are offering specials on Friday to the men and women who have served or are serving in the U.S. military.
Many Reuben items such as egg rolls, soup, a burrito, poutine and mac and cheese will be available each day of the event.
The meal will start at 1:30 p.m. The shop is at 119 W. Mission Ave.
Owners said people with gift cards can submit information to a link found on the Facebook page. All promotions and coupons are null and void.
There will be two sessions, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. The classes fill up quickly, so register soon at bakedbymelissa.com.
The dinner, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., will include a wine pairing with each of three courses.
The restaurant has been sold to new owners and its last day under the old owners was Tuesday.
The new business is a combination brewery and open concept kitchen that focuses on pizzas, panuozzos (sandwiches), salads and other quick-service foods.
Foodies, 351 N. 78th St., is reverting to its normal hours: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The change takes effect on Nov. 21.
The menu features chicken combos, dinners, sandwiches and strips, with sides such as fried okra, corn on the cob and honey butter biscuits.
The restaurant serves Puerto Rican cuisine such as fried chicken rind appetizers and entrees you likely won’t find elsewhere in Omaha.
Scooter’s donated a portion of the proceeds from the sales to The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit that partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to fund studies and advocacy.
The new cafe, which is right next to the building’s dock, will offer hot meals to eat on site or take home.
They’re on the menu through Dec. 29, and during that time, Taco John’s will donate a portion of the proceeds from sale of the nachos to charities selected by local franchises.
The menu includes several new dishes such as a chili chicken appetizer and a vegan curry, along with favorites such as butter chicken.
402-444-1267