Dining Notes: Popular Seattle bakery delivering goods to Omaha next month

The Piroshky Piroshky Bakery tour is stopping in Omaha.

Products from the bakery, a popular destination in Seattle’s Pike Place Market for 30 years, are available now to order online for in-person delivery in mid-July.

The bakery has done a number of preorder events to spark interest in its burgeoning mail-order business, but this is the first in Nebraska, said customer service supervisor Larry Leggett.

In-person delivery is the precursor to the nationwide shipping the company will offer once it successfully navigates the “labyrinthian” process of licensing, he said.

Piroshkies, the bakery’s specialty, are hand pies that originated in eastern Europe. The Seattle bakery was founded by an Estonian couple and their daughter-in-law is now the owner.

“They’re sort of like street food,” Leggett said of the pastries. “If you were in Kiev, instead of looking for a hot dog, you’d be looking for a piroshky.”

They come in both sweet and savory flavors, including beef and cheese, barbecue pork and rhubarb. The online menu offers several vegetarian piroshkies, as well as other bakery items such as cinnamon rolls and chocolate chip cookies.

You can order online at piroshkybakery.com through July 19. Products will be shipped via air, which means that weight is an issue, so ordering may be capped at 125 to 150 orders.

On Wednesday, Leggett said they already had 15 orders from Omaha. To participate in the Omaha delivery day, you must spend at least $50.

Customers can pick up their items between 5 and 7 p.m. July 21 at Infusion Brewing Co., 6271 S. 118th St.

If there’s enough interest this time, the bakery may make a similar delivery in the future as owners wait to finalize nationwide shipping, though the bar may be high, Leggett joked.

“We are sussing it out to see how it goes,” he said. “If Omaha can fill an entire plane with piroshky, then definitely we’ll return to Omaha soon.”

Nostalgia feeds new coffee flavors at Scooter’s

The candies you ate as a kid are now the flavors of your drinks at Scooter’s.

The Omaha-based chain recently introduced new summer brews and other refreshers that will remind you of malted milk balls, sour drops, toffee and more.

Here’s the lineup:

Malted Mocha Latte, served hot or cold

Toffee Nut Cold Foam, made with nonfat milk as a topper for iced or blended drinks

Sour Candy Red Bull Infusion, a cold non-coffee drink

Blue Raspberry Red Bull Infusion, a cold non-coffee drink

Two quenchers with green coffee extract — peach mango and strawberry acai — remain on the menu for summer.

See more at scooterscoffee.com/menu.

Take a break from tanning to create summer cookies

You can learn to decorate cookies that resemble beach balls, swimsuits, ice cream cones and more at classes offered by the Flour Shoppe Cookie Co.

Two dates are available: July 6 and 14. The classes run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Magnolia Events and Creations, 2401 Harney St.

Participants will create six cookies with royal icing for $60, with the option to buy the cookie cutter set for $30.

Register at theflourshoppecookieco.com.

Food truck event to raise funds for Autism Center

A food truck festival — with live music, a beer garden and a raffle — will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Autism Center of Nebraska, 9012 Q St.

Patrons get two free drinks with their $30 entrance fee. Proceeds go to the center, and food is sold separately.

The center provides services and support for people of all ages who have autism or other developmental disabilities, including help with housing and jobs, respite services for care-givers and more.

Tickets are available at autismcenterofnebraska.org or 402-315-1000.

Omaha’s second Crumbl will open this week

The grand opening for Omaha’s second Crumbl Cookies location will be Friday from 8 a.m. to midnight.

The new store is at 3606 N. 156th St., near Hy-Vee and next door to the UPS Store. The chain, based in Utah, is known for its ever-changing lineup of flavors, large puffy cookies and pink boxes.

You can watch a team of workers prepare your cookies while you wait.

And you will indeed wait. When the Crumbl near 168th Street and West Center Road opened earlier this year, it had to close for time shortly after launching because workers couldn’t keep up with the rush.

At any given time, you’ll still find lines after several months of business.

To see a sampling of flavors, visit crumblcookies.com.

