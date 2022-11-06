Dining Notes: Rejoice! Reuben Fest is returning to Crescent Moon on Monday

Reuben Fest 2022 starts Monday at the Crescent Moon and Huber Haus German Bier Hall.

This year, in addition to the usual festivities, they’re selling a limited number of smoked Reuben sandwiches in advance. You can buy a ticket at eventbrite.com.

Many Reuben items such as egg rolls, soup, a burrito, poutine and mac and cheese will be available each day of the event.

The schedule for other Reuben items:

Monday: Calzone; Tuesday: Pizza; Wednesday: Tacos; Thursday: Tamales; Friday: Juicy Lucy; Saturday: Rangoons.

To-go orders are available at beercornerusa.com. Crescent Moon hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays. The restaurant and bar is at 3578 Farnam St.

Lincoln coffee shop expanding to Omaha in December

The Mill Coffee and Tea is opening its fifth location this December.

The newly renovated 1920s Art Deco shop, at 31st and Leavenworth Streets, will mark the first Omaha location for the Lincoln-based coffee shop.

The new location will feature a drive-thru and outdoor seating.

“The Mill provides an important gathering place for a community, and we are thrilled to bring that experience to such a wonderful neighborhood in Omaha,” Dan Sloan, president and owner, said in a press release.

Bellevue coffee shop offering Thanksgiving mealThe Light House coffee shop in Olde Towne Bellevue is serving a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day for anyone who wants to come.

“We want to invite old friends and new who don’t have plans or a Thanksgiving meal to enjoy. We would be honored if you are free to help or just show up and be served,” owners said on their Facebook page.

They’re looking for people, especially in their neighborhood, who could benefit from a hot meal. They’re also seeking donations of money and food for the meal. The menu includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls and more. You can message their Facebook page to donate or for more information.

The meal will start at 1:30 p.m. The shop is at 119 W. Mission Ave.

Take your family to a cookie decorating class on Nov. 20

Baked by Sweet Melissa is having a fall cookie decorating class on Nov. 20 at Edge of the Universe, 6070 Maple St.

For $40 a person, you can learn how to decorate a dozen cookies with royal icing and take home your creations.

There will be two sessions, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. The classes fill up quickly, so register soon at bakedbymelissa.com.

Rebel Monkey Pizza closes permanentlyA relatively new pizza restaurant in west Omaha has closed its doors.

Rebel Monkey Pizza announced on Facebook earlier in the week that it had ceased operations.

Owners said people with gift cards can submit information to a link found on the Facebook page. All promotions and coupons are null and void.

The store opened in late 2021 at Harrison Village, 16169 Audrey St., Suite 110.

It was featured in a World-Herald story seeking our favorite margarita pizza early last summer.

World-Herald staff writer Grace Bellinghausen contributed to this report.