Dining Notes: Reuben's tasty legacy lives on at the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel

If you crave the flavor of peppermint bark — that quintessential Christmas candy you can only seem to find this time of year — then you are going to love this Peppermint Bark Fudge.

It is super simple to put together, it doesn't even require a candy thermometer. In 15 minutes you can whip up some fudge that will be a tasty addition to a cookie tray or make a great edible Christmas gift.

Peppermint Bark Fudge

Chocolate Layer

½ cup + 1 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk (half of a can)

1½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons marshmallow creme

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon peppermint extract

White Chocolate Layer

½ cup + 1 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk (half of a can)

1½ cups white chocolate chips

2 tablespoons marshmallow creme

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon peppermint extract

1/3 cup crushed candy canes, plus 1 extra tablespoon for garnish (about 4-5 regular candy canes)

1. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper, leaving enough overhang on the sides to easily remove the fudge once it has set. Set aside.

2. Chocolate layer: Combine ½ cup + 1 tablespoon of sweetened condensed milk (half of the can), chocolate chips, and marshmallow creme in a double boiler over medium-low heat. Stir constantly until the chocolate chips have melted. Once the mixture is smooth, remove from heat and stir in the vanilla and peppermint extracts. Spread chocolate layer into the prepared pan. A small offset spatula is helpful for this.

3. Wash and thoroughly dry the double boiler insert — careful, it’s likely still warm.

4. White chocolate layer: Combine ½ cup + 1 tablespoon of sweetened condensed milk (the rest of the can), white chocolate chips, and marshmallow creme in a double boiler over medium-low heat. Stir constantly until the white chocolate chips have melted. Once the mixture is smooth, remove from heat and stir in the vanilla, peppermint extract, and 1/3 cup crushed candy canes.

5. Pour over chocolate layer and spread into an even layer. If desired, sprinkle with extra crushed candy canes, gently pressing them into the fudge so they stick.

6. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight until completely set. Once set, remove the fudge from the baking pan by lifting out the aluminum foil or parchment paper. Peel away foil and cut into 1-inch squares.

7. Fudge stays fresh covered at room temperature for 1 week or in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks. Stack between layers of parchment paper so the fudge squares don't stick together.

Adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com