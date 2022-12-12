Dining Notes: Reuben's tasty legacy lives on at the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel

Somehow, I never got around to trying the reimagined Reuben sandwich at the Orleans Room in Omaha’s Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel.
I blame that on the pandemic. But no matter the reason, I remedied the situation a couple of weeks ago during a lunch that introduced the restaurant’s new lunch menu to the media.
Legend has it that the Reuben was introduced sometime in the early 1900s at the Blackstone Hotel, which was renovated, remodeled and expanded into the Cottonwood. A chef at the new hotel introduced his own take on the sandwich in honor of the property’s longtime legacy.
Though the menu has plenty of new and exciting offerings, I knew I had to go with history. It was the right choice. The Reuben — brisket brined for more than a week, house-made sauerkraut, gruyere Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on ultra-dark pumpernickel — was among the best I’d ever tried.
People are also reading…
I loved the way the ample meat was cut into small pieces, almost shredded, and then tucked into the sandwich so securely that little fell out when I ate it. The sauerkraut was subtly sour, unlike some too-sour versions you find on grocery store shelves. The gruyere was incredible — my only wish was for twice that much.
My only quibble was that the dressing wasn’t as sweet as I like it, but that was far from a deal-breaker. I knew I had to eat a piece of fried chicken in a few hours (another work project — is this a great job or what?) and I was trying to pace myself, but I ate more Reuben than I had planned.
The rest of the holiday menu also was a delight. With a co-worker, I shared truffle fries with ricotta salada, chives, truffle oil and lemon aioli. The combination was amazing and I now want that aioli on everything I eat. And we also tried Mitchell’s Bacon, an innovative starter that combined lean bacon slices with celery root puree, pickled apple relish and horseradish. I had no idea what I was getting, but the result was super-cravable. I’d definitely order it again.
Other items on the new menu include beef tartare, a whiskey strip French dip, a smoked chicken sandwich (my colleague had it and was impressed) and a vegan sloppy joe.
The Kimpton Cottonwood staff loves special events. Right before Halloween, a friend and I attended a hunter’s harvest dinner that was designed to showcase executive chef Jason Sirois and his staff. I was apprehensive; the menu featured a lot of wild game and other ingredients (egg yolks, for one) that I usually eschew.
I gave it a shot, however, and found lots to love. My favorite was the upper Missouri river sturgeon, breaded and served with pumpkin puree, pickled pear and a juniper pear gastrique. I also really liked the venison Wellington, a bison short rib and the duck cassoulet. It was educational — I learned that it’s good to go on a culinary adventure every now and then and, because every course featured a different varietal, I learned a lot about wine. And how to pace myself.
My friend and I agreed that we probably will never forget that meal.
The hotel also has created a popup bar in its pool area. The Holiday Hut is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays; and from 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
It’s decorated for the holidays and is offering fun seasonal cocktails.
The Omaha World-Herald 12 days of holiday cookies
On the first day of the OWH cookie countdown: Peppermint Bark Fudge
If you crave the flavor of peppermint bark — that quintessential Christmas candy you can only seem to find this time of year — then you are going to love this Peppermint Bark Fudge.
It is super simple to put together, it doesn't even require a candy thermometer. In 15 minutes you can whip up some fudge that will be a tasty addition to a cookie tray or make a great edible Christmas gift.
Peppermint Bark Fudge
Chocolate Layer
½ cup + 1 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk (half of a can)
1½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 tablespoons marshmallow creme
½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon peppermint extract
White Chocolate Layer
½ cup + 1 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk (half of a can)
1½ cups white chocolate chips
2 tablespoons marshmallow creme
½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon peppermint extract
1/3 cup crushed candy canes, plus 1 extra tablespoon for garnish (about 4-5 regular candy canes)
1. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper, leaving enough overhang on the sides to easily remove the fudge once it has set. Set aside.
2. Chocolate layer: Combine ½ cup + 1 tablespoon of sweetened condensed milk (half of the can), chocolate chips, and marshmallow creme in a double boiler over medium-low heat. Stir constantly until the chocolate chips have melted. Once the mixture is smooth, remove from heat and stir in the vanilla and peppermint extracts. Spread chocolate layer into the prepared pan. A small offset spatula is helpful for this.
3. Wash and thoroughly dry the double boiler insert — careful, it’s likely still warm.
4. White chocolate layer: Combine ½ cup + 1 tablespoon of sweetened condensed milk (the rest of the can), white chocolate chips, and marshmallow creme in a double boiler over medium-low heat. Stir constantly until the white chocolate chips have melted. Once the mixture is smooth, remove from heat and stir in the vanilla, peppermint extract, and 1/3 cup crushed candy canes.
5. Pour over chocolate layer and spread into an even layer. If desired, sprinkle with extra crushed candy canes, gently pressing them into the fudge so they stick.
6. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight until completely set. Once set, remove the fudge from the baking pan by lifting out the aluminum foil or parchment paper. Peel away foil and cut into 1-inch squares.
7. Fudge stays fresh covered at room temperature for 1 week or in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks. Stack between layers of parchment paper so the fudge squares don't stick together.
Adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com
On the second day of the OWH cookie countdown: Gingerbread wonderland
Forget about setting out a plate of a sugar cookies for Santa when he arrives at your house. Surprise him instead with a stunning gingerbread wonderland. Just make sure you still leave him a tall glass of milk!
Gingerbread Dough
• ⅓ cup light molasses
• 1 cup light brown sugar
• 14 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 2 tablespoons honey
• Zest of 1 lemon
• 4 teaspoons ground ginger
• 2 teaspoons cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
• ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 large egg, lightly beaten
Directions:
1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, add molasses, brown sugar, butter, honey, lemon zest, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Stir frequently until the sugar has dissolved.
2. Increase the heat to bring the mixture to a boil. Remove from heat and beat in baking soda. Mix briefly until combined, then let cool for 15 minutes.
3. Sift flour and salt together, then fold into the sugar mixture in batches, using a stand mixer.
4. Add egg and mix until just combined.
5. Scrape out dough onto plastic wrap, cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
TIP: Do not overwork the dough, or cookies will spread during baking.
Layered Snowflake Tree Cookies
1. Preheat oven to 325 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Roll out the gingerbread dough to ¼-inch thickness. Using varied sizes of snowflake cookie cutters, cut out 12 snowflakes. Using a small star cookie cutter, cut out one star. Transfer cutouts to the baking sheet and bake in batches for 10 minutes or until golden brown at the edges.
3. Once fully cooled, pipe royal icing onto each cookie and stack together. Dust with powdered sugar.
Royal Icing
• 2 cups powdered sugar
• 1 lightly beaten large egg white
• ½ teaspoon lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon water
1. Add powdered sugar, egg white, lemon juice and water to a mixing bowl. Beat until soft peaks form.
2. Use food coloring to create your desired colors.
3. Spoon into a piping bag for easy decorating.
TIP: Prepare icing ahead and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week.(Recipes adapted from Mima Sinclair’s “Gingerbread Wonderland.”)
World-Herald Living staff's favorite recipes
Check out these favorite recipes from the Omaha World-Herald Living staff.
Peanut butter whiskey is not a traditional whiskey, but more of a sweetened and flavored liqueur with a whiskey base.
Surprisingly, many condiments are simple to make — and taste oh so much better than what you can buy at the store.
Wine is frequently used as an ingredient in recipes, and cooking or baking with a rich stout like Guinness isn’t much different. The roasted wheat flavor definitely adds a unique dimension to dishes.
There’s no need for a fancy ice cream maker.
By the luck of the Irish, I discovered this finger-licking, lip-puckering recipe. It has the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and …
Your grill is not just for steaks and chicken. Every good barbecue needs a delicious side dish, and we’ve got you covered with a few recipes that you can cook right alongside your protein.
The bread honestly tastes like you're eating chocolate cake. And in addition to sneaking in some veggies, it's fairly low in sugar with only ½ cup in the loaf and there is Greek yogurt which adds protein while also tenderizing the bread.
The tender beef, ample peppers and onions and a sauce that's both sweet and savory are a mouthwatering combination.
The tang of the goat cheese and sweetness of fresh raspberries are a delightful combination in these sweet empanadas. They are the perfect ending to any meal.
Haluski is a combination of cabbage, onions, noodles, bacon and butter. Isn't everything cooked in butter and topped with bacon amazing?
Syrniki is a classic Slavic treat with a sweet flavor and moist texture. They’re traditionally served with sour cream and fresh berries or preserves on top. If you prefer, you can serve them with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup, chocolate sauce or honey instead.
What's up, Doc? This carrot cake is a go-to recipe for cupcakes.
At least a million people get sick from improper cooking, handling or storage of meat and poultry each year. Here are some tips on how to safely get meat from the store to your kitchen table.
When eaten slightly warmed, the vanilla flavor of the chips enhances the banana flavor of the muffins.
I’d never heard of the dish but immediately wondered if it was a real recipe.
This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.
This lightly sweetened bread shaped like Jolly Old St. Nick will be the perfect addition to your Christmas breakfast or dinner.
Are you cooped up inside on a snowy winter day? Looking for a fun activity to keep the kids busy over the holiday break? These melted snowmen cookies are the perfect treat.
If hitting the coffee shop for a Caramel Apple Spice is on your to-do list, consider making one at home.
If you like a chai latte and a hot chocolate, this drink is a perfect combination of the two.
Tuesday is the birthday of the beloved, furry blue Muppet from Sesame Street, which is the perfect occasion for eating cookie-filled fudge.
The perfect fried cheese curd has a golden, crunchy exterior with breading that's not too thin or thick. This easy-to-make recipe fit the bill.
Instead of using whole apples, cored and sliced apples allow for easier eating and the option to try multiple flavor combinations.
Here’s an entire meal with pumpkin purée (from a can!) as the starring ingredient. The verdict from our Momaha taste-testers: Yes, please!
This fall salad has the perfect pairing of salty and sweet, with a little bit of crunch.
While amazingly elegant-looking, these spiced pears wrapped in puff pastry are deceivingly simple to make. I thought for sure I’d have a “Pint…
If you like fresh fruit, you need to make these fruit pizza cookies.
Three to four minutes per side is all you need to cook this tender cut of meat.
This lo mein recipe is quicker, tastier and healthier than take-out. And, if you have picky veggie eaters, the recipe can be adapted to whatever vegetables are family favorites.
This garlic-lime shrimp is not only delicious, but it can also be on the table in 15 minutes.
Smoothies are good any time of day. But we especially like these for breakfast or an after-school snack.
Versatility and variety are unbeatable, no matter how you dice it.
To keep your crowd of all ages happy at your next tailgate or watch party, we've got a number of fun food-on-a-stick options.
Good things are made to be shared and remembered, and with s'mores, more is always better. Try these recipes (including one for homemade graham crackers) this summer!
With the combination of ready-made products and fresh fruit, in a matter of minutes you can whip up a delicious treat for your Fourth of July celebration.
Colorful spins on a beloved summertime treat.
There’s no need for a fancy ice cream maker.
For children and non-alcoholic drinking adults, all of these recipes can easily be turned into mocktails. Simply substitute non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice, sparkling soda or flavored sparkling water for the sparkling wine.
These lime squares have the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and creamy lime filling.
In case you need more reason to give this recipe a try, April is National Soft Pretzel Month.
Oreo Cookie Truffles are versatile. They can be adapted to any holiday simply by adding decoration or sprinkles.
Cherry bars have just the right amount of sweet from the cherries and icing, combined with the buttery goodness of the crust.
Hand pies are an easy grab-and-go dessert — no utensils or plates required. They taste great served warm, at room temperature or cold and can't be beat for portion control.
This version of the classic cookie recipe is dressed up with maraschino cherries and white chocolate.
This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.
402-444-1267