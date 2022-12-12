 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DINING NOTES

Dining Notes: Reuben's tasty legacy lives on at the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel

  • Updated
  • 0

Formerly known as the Blackstone Hotel, the Kimpton Cottonwood stands the test of time as an Omaha showcase in the heart of the Blackstone district.

Somehow, I never got around to trying the reimagined Reuben sandwich at the Orleans Room in Omaha’s Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel.

I blame that on the pandemic. But no matter the reason, I remedied the situation a couple of weeks ago during a lunch that introduced the restaurant’s new lunch menu to the media.

Legend has it that the Reuben was introduced sometime in the early 1900s at the Blackstone Hotel, which was renovated, remodeled and expanded into the Cottonwood. A chef at the new hotel introduced his own take on the sandwich in honor of the property’s longtime legacy.

Though the menu has plenty of new and exciting offerings, I knew I had to go with history. It was the right choice. The Reuben — brisket brined for more than a week, house-made sauerkraut, gruyere Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on ultra-dark pumpernickel — was among the best I’d ever tried.

People are also reading…

I loved the way the ample meat was cut into small pieces, almost shredded, and then tucked into the sandwich so securely that little fell out when I ate it. The sauerkraut was subtly sour, unlike some too-sour versions you find on grocery store shelves. The gruyere was incredible — my only wish was for twice that much.

My only quibble was that the dressing wasn’t as sweet as I like it, but that was far from a deal-breaker. I knew I had to eat a piece of fried chicken in a few hours (another work project — is this a great job or what?) and I was trying to pace myself, but I ate more Reuben than I had planned.

The rest of the holiday menu also was a delight. With a co-worker, I shared truffle fries with ricotta salada, chives, truffle oil and lemon aioli. The combination was amazing and I now want that aioli on everything I eat. And we also tried Mitchell’s Bacon, an innovative starter that combined lean bacon slices with celery root puree, pickled apple relish and horseradish. I had no idea what I was getting, but the result was super-cravable. I’d definitely order it again.

Other items on the new menu include beef tartare, a whiskey strip French dip, a smoked chicken sandwich (my colleague had it and was impressed) and a vegan sloppy joe.

The Kimpton Cottonwood staff loves special events. Right before Halloween, a friend and I attended a hunter’s harvest dinner that was designed to showcase executive chef Jason Sirois and his staff. I was apprehensive; the menu featured a lot of wild game and other ingredients (egg yolks, for one) that I usually eschew.

I gave it a shot, however, and found lots to love. My favorite was the upper Missouri river sturgeon, breaded and served with pumpkin puree, pickled pear and a juniper pear gastrique. I also really liked the venison Wellington, a bison short rib and the duck cassoulet. It was educational — I learned that it’s good to go on a culinary adventure every now and then and, because every course featured a different varietal, I learned a lot about wine. And how to pace myself.

My friend and I agreed that we probably will never forget that meal.

The hotel also has created a popup bar in its pool area. The Holiday Hut is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays; and from 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

It’s decorated for the holidays and is offering fun seasonal cocktails.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com,

402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bam Margera released from hospital following battle with pneumonia and Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert