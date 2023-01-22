Dining Notes: Rising costs doom TNT Walking Taco in Elkhorn

Sunday is the final day of business for TNT Walking Taco in Elkhorn.

The locally owned shop opened five years ago at 940 N. 204th St. The hook was portable tacos like those you can buy at festivals and fairs — corn chips covered with toppings such as steak, chicken or shrimp; veggies such as lettuce, tomatoes and avocados and a variety of cheeses, put in a box or a bag to eat on the run. You also can get the ingredients in burritos, rice bowls and salads.

Owners say that it was getting increasingly difficult to compete with national chains.

“We couldn’t keep up with the rising food and labor costs, (as well as) with three similar restaurants opening around us,” they said on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We truly appreciate all the support and friendships over the years, and we will continue to support our Omaha community.”

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

La Vista coffee shop now open

Coffee Society Cafe opened on Saturday at 10748 Virginia Plaza in La Vista.

It will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. serving a variety of coffees, teas, baked goods, breakfast items, sandwiches and salads.

Unusual menu items include blackberry vanilla and raspberry rose lattes, tea lattes, chicken or tuna salad tortilla cups and a kale butternut squash salad.

You can see the full menu at coffeesocietycafe.com.

Mahoney State Park seeking food provider

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking a new food-service partner for the fully-equipped, turn-key restaurant in Peter Kiewit Lodge at Mahoney State Park.

The restaurant is conveniently located right off Interstate 80 near Ashland, about halfway between Lincoln and Omaha. It includes a scenic overlook of the Platte River valley.

The commission, which operates state parks, is looking for a family-friendly bar and grill to fill the space. Established restaurants, franchises and start-up businesses are encouraged to submit a proposal when applications are posted on the State of Nebraska website.

Before that, the commission will have three question-and-answer open houses at the lodge for potential restaurant partners: 9 a.m. to noon Monday; and 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 and 13. The event will include a tour of the restaurant and parking permit requirements will be waived for those who attend.

Mahoney is one of the busiest state parks in Nebraska, with more than 750,000 visitors in 2022.

Mondavi wine featured at dinners

Robert Mondavi pours will be featured at two wine dinners in Omaha this week.

On Wednesday, a five-course event will be at Railcar Modern American Kitchen, 1814 N. 144th St.

The menu includes seared scallops with lemongrass, green curry, mango and crispy potato; crispy braised pork belly with baked brie, cherry and hazelnut crumble; roasted lamb with root vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and Diane sauce; ground Wagyu beef with peppercorn crust, green peppercorn au poivre and whipped potato dauphinoise; and chocolate lava cake with Illy cold-brew caramel and raspberry mousse.

A Mondavi wine will be paired with each course. The 6:30 p.m. dinner is $70 per person.

To reserve a spot, email jared@railcarmak.com with a phone number and the number of people attending.

On Thursday, Stokes Grill and Bar is the location for a four-course dinner featuring Mondavi wines.

Courses will include gulf prawns with bacon and lemon butter buerre blanc, lobster bisque, a ribeye with loaded twice-baked potato and French green beans and triple chocolate cheesecake.

Four pours are included with the dinner, which costs $89 per person. You can RSVP by calling Victor at 402-498-0804. The restaurant is at 13615 California St.

Another wine dinner

Dante is having an American Red Sauce Classic Wine Dinner on Thursday.

The menu includes fried calamari with wood-roasted lemon and aioli, Nishnabotna Naturals kale Caesar salad, rigatoni with tomato and vodka sauce, veal marsala and traditional Sicilian cannoli.

Omaha musician Max Meyer will play throughout the event. You can make reservations for the dinner at danteomaha.com for any time between 6 and 9 p.m. Five courses and five pours are $125 per person.

No more FireBarn

Waterloo’s FireBarn Sports Bar closed its doors for good on Friday.

The bar opened 14 years ago across the street from Farmer Brown’s Steak House. Starting Tuesday, that restaurant will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to make up for the FireBarn closure.

In addition, all FireBarn employees have been offered jobs at Farmer Brown’s.

“In business, some tough decisions have to be made,” owners said on their Facebook page. “The future of the FireBarn space has not been 100% determined but the details are being worked out. We appreciate all your support over the years!”

If you have unused gift cards, send a Facebook message to FireBarn and owners will make arrangements with you to make them good.

New cake shop in west Omaha

Dave’s Cakes of Omaha is open at 14236 U St. in Omaha.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The shop has an assortment of cakes and cupcakes available during business hours for quick desserts and you can also order customized cakes for special occasions.

The owner has more than 20 years of experience baking and decorating cakes.

Standard flavors include vanilla, marble and funfetti and specialty flavors include lemon, black forest and cookies and cream, among many others. Buttercream, cream cheese and whipped cream frostings are available. Filled cakes — with lemon, raspberry, strawberry, ganache or bavarian cream in-between layers — are also on the menu.