Dining Notes: Saffron Urban Kitchen to open soon at Aksarben Village

Saffron Urban Kitchen will open soon at 6706 Frances St. in Aksarben Village.
The restaurant, now having soft opening sessions, serves Indian food. It also has a whiskey room and event space, a chef’s table and a wine bar.
Diwesh Bhattarai, who has a culinary degree from Metropolitan Community College, is the executive chef. He is originally from Butwal, Nepal, and moved to Omaha in 2007. His first job here was as a dishwasher in a local Indian kitchen.
The restaurant has been his dream for 10 years. No operating hours are available yet.
Home Team Cookout in Council Bluffs
Home Team Cookout restaurant and sports bar is expected to open next month in Council Bluffs.
Construction is underway on its location at 3150 24th Ave. Owners said on a Facebook post that they’re planning a soft opening towards the end of January.
Facebook posts also indicate that it will have signature cocktails, including a lineup of flavored margaritas. It also will have a large salad bar. You can weigh in on salad bar ingredients at its Facebook page.
Move over, gingerbread. Nebraska’s Christmas favorite is steak. A survey by christmas.co.uk concluded that Nebraska’s favorite Christmas treat is steak.
The website asked 3,485 Americans to name their top Christmas food and used the answers to compile an overall winner as well as state-by-state rankings.
The survey found that the most iconic yuletide treat in the nation is pumpkin pie, which was the favorite in New Hampshire as well.
Steak ranked 12th in the nation. No. 2 was crescent rolls, Alabama’s favorite. And no. 3 was green bean casserole, the favorite in Utah. You either love it or you hate it, I guess. (I am in the second camp.)
The nation’s least favorite Christmas dish is lutefisk, an iconic food in Minnesota this time of year. An acquired taste, to be sure.
Glacial Till launches hard cider variety
Blueberry pancake hard cider now is available at Glacial Till Cider House and Tasting Room in Ashland, Nebraska.
The cider, made in small batches, has 6.9% alcohol by volume and spent time in Willet bourbon barrels.
It’s not available on tap in the tasting room but it can be sampled as part of a cider flight.
You also can order it online at glacialtillvineyard.com/shop-cider for shipping.
Sage Student Bistro reopens at Metro Community College
The Sage Student Bistro at Metropolitan Community College is open for the winter term.
It started serving lunches on Thursday and will begin dinners this Monday. Reservations, which are recommended, are available at opentable.com and mccneb.edu/bistro.
You can find out about winter weather-related closures at the bistro’s Facebook page or the Metro website.
Lunch and dinner will be served through Wednesday, then the bistro will be closed for the school’s holiday break. Service will resume from Jan. 10 through Feb. 17, with the bistro closed for Martin Luther King’s birthday on Jan. 17.
The winter menu at the bistro includes such items as roasted beet salad, hand-rolled cavatelli, lamb loin and Plum Creek Farms fried truffle chicken.
Free chips! Through March
At The Hoppy Taco
Everyone who dines in at The Hoppy Taco in Dundee will get a free serving of salsa and chips though March 1.
The restaurant, at 5003 Underwood Ave., is known for its any-way-you-want them tacos, plus beer and cocktail bars.
Taco varieties include barbacoa, shrimp and brisket in addition to ground beef. You also can get a flight of the eatery’s various sauces.
Hoppy Taco is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. It’s closed on Sundays. Sage Student Bistro reopens at Metro Community College
The Sage Student Bistro at Metropolitan Community College is open for the winter term.
It started serving lunches on Thursday and will begin dinners this Monday. Reservations, which are recommended, are available at opentable.com and mccneb.edu/bistro.
You can find out about winter weather-related closures at the bistro’s Facebook page or the Metro website.
Lunch and dinner will be served through Wednesday, then the bistro will be closed for the school’s holiday break. Service will resume from Jan. 10 through Feb. 17, with the bistro closed for Martin Luther King’s birthday on Jan. 17.
The winter menu at the bistro includes such items as roasted beet salad, hand-rolled cavatelli, lamb loin and Plum Creek Farms fried truffle chicken.
Edge of the Universe celebrating holidays
A popular Benson coffee and treats shop has several activities planned through the end of the year.
On Tuesday, it’s Christmas party time at Edge of the Universe, 6070 Maple St. The event, one of the shop’s regular trivia nights, starts at 7. A week later, it will be New Year’s revelry at the same time.
Wednesdays are music bingo nights, and the topic will be Christmas songs on Dec. 22. On Dec. 29, it’s breakup songs.
On Christmas Eve, folks will gather at 7 p.m. to watch the movie “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell. Christmas drinks will be available, and partiers are encouraged to sing loud for all to hear.
A Roaring ’20s party will ring in the new year at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. The restaurant will become a speakeasy for a night, with old-fashioned glittery drinks. Wear your favorite flapper outfit and toss some confetti bombs at midnight.
For more information on events, visit edgeoftheuniversebff.com.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267