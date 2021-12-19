Dining Notes: Saffron Urban Kitchen to open soon at Aksarben Village

You can find out about winter weather-related closures at the bistro’s Facebook page or the Metro website.

Lunch and dinner will be served through Wednesday, then the bistro will be closed for the school’s holiday break. Service will resume from Jan. 10 through Feb. 17, with the bistro closed for Martin Luther King’s birthday on Jan. 17.

The winter menu at the bistro includes such items as roasted beet salad, hand-rolled cavatelli, lamb loin and Plum Creek Farms fried truffle chicken.

Edge of the Universe celebrating holidays

A popular Benson coffee and treats shop has several activities planned through the end of the year.

On Tuesday, it’s Christmas party time at Edge of the Universe, 6070 Maple St. The event, one of the shop’s regular trivia nights, starts at 7. A week later, it will be New Year’s revelry at the same time.

Wednesdays are music bingo nights, and the topic will be Christmas songs on Dec. 22. On Dec. 29, it’s breakup songs.