Dining Notes: Second Brownie Bar site being remodeled, should be open by mid-February

Owners hope Omaha’s second Brownie Bar will be open by mid-February.
The shop will be across the street from Rockbrook Village at 108th Street and West Center Road. The location was previously a Mix-Ins ice cream store and, before that, an Italian market.
Co-owner Jim Friedman said the target opening date is Feb. 2, but equipment shipping issues may get in the way.
Valentine’s Day is one of the bar’s busiest days, so they’re hoping to be up and running by then if the earlier date isn’t possible, he said.
The store will have the same menu as the original location, which opened in November 2019 at 10th and Leavenworth Streets on the outskirts of the Old Market. It features three brownie varieties: traditional, blonde and dark chocolate. You can eat them “naked” or add toppings such as frosting, fudge sauce, dulce de leche or fruit compotes.
Plain brownies are $4, brownies with two toppings are $5.50 and a brownie sundae with Ted and Wally’s vanilla bean or Dutch chocolate ice cream is $7.75.
Brownie Bar also does flights, featuring one of each brownie and eight toppings in one-ounce cups, for $15.75. A special on the flights for $14 runs through today at the downtown store.
Friedman said business has been brisk since the downtown store opened, with mail orders and corporate events accounting for about 70% of their sales.
“We have shipped to every state, including Hawaii, and Puerto Rico,” he said.
The new store has more dine-in space, he said, so that might alter sales percentages.
Several months ago, Friedman and his partner, Michael Mitilier, posted on social media that they were considering a second store and gave followers the chance to pick from three west Omaha ZIP codes. The runaway winner was 68144, and the new store is within its boundaries, Friedman said.
They’re already planning their next expansion, to Lincoln, and have their eyes on out-of-state locations such as Kansas City, Minneapolis or Des Moines.
Visit browniebaromaha.com to learn more.
Move over, charcuterie. Waffle boards are a thing
The Modern Waffle food truck is offering customizable waffle boards, including butter, jam, syrups, toppings and, yes, waffles for six to 60 people.
You can schedule one through its website, where you’ll also find a menu with classic waffles and varieties including the Tropical Churro (with mangos and chocolate sauce), the Kong (with peanut butter drizzle and bananas) and the seasonal chili waffle (you can pair that with the cinnamon roll waffle.)
Modern Waffle will deliver the boards for free throughout the Omaha area. They’re recommended for baby or bridal showers, weekend brunches, office events and even slumber parties.
Visit modernwaffle.com or email TheModernWaffle@gmail.com to order.
Event at Shucks focuses on shrimp
Shrimp Fest is coming back to Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar.
From Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, shrimp prepared several ways will be $5 a dozen. That includes peel and eat, crispy golden fried, Canadian grilled and shrimp cocktail, among other offerings.
Each location will also have shrimp specials during that time.
There are three Shucks restaurants in Omaha: 1218 S. 119th St. near 120th and Pacific Streets; 16901 Wright Plaza in the Shops of Legacy and 1911 Leavenworth St. downtown.
Visit shucksfishhouse.com for more info and a complete menu.
Piccolo Pete’s is now open for dine-in service
Piccolo Pete’s in Papillion opened for dine-in service last week.
Hours of operation are 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Takeout will still be available. Seating will be available in the restaurant and at the Twisted Vine next door when it is open.
Owner Scott Sheehan said he decided to launch the dine-in option due to popular demand. Masks are recommended.
The restaurant’s menu is available at facebook.com/PiccoloPetesRestaurant.
Can cookies be a snow globe? Yes, and you can learn how
Krafty Mango Bakery is pairing with Mangelsen’s to have a snow globe cookie decorating class.
Participants will learn how to decorate with royal icing, use isomalt to create a glass effect and stack cookies to make a snow globe that stands on its own.
The globes actually work — sprinkles inside spread when you shake them.
Each person will take home three of the globes.
The class runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mangelsen’s, 3457 S. 84th St. Tickets, $55, are available at mangelsens.com.
Fight January doldrums with Great Reuben Debate
The Great Reuben Debate is on. Eight restaurants in and near the Blackstone District will compete in the event through Jan. 31. Diners are encouraged to try each place and vote for their favorite Reuben items at blackstonedistrict.com.
You can also tag each eatery on social media as you make the rounds.
Participating restaurants are:
Cheeseburgers: A Take-Out Joint, 4007 Farnam St.
Crescent Moon Ale House, 3578 Farnam St.
Farnam House Brewing Company, 3558 Farnam St.
The Blackstone Meatball, 3910 Harney St.
MULA Mexican Kitchen and Tequileria, 3932 Farnam St.
Nite Owl, 3902 Farnam St.
Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel, 302 S. 36th St.
Rathskeller Bier Haus, 4524 Farnam St.
Dante Wine School to be back in session
Dante Pizzeria, 16901 Wright Plaza No. 173, is having its first session of Wine School 2022 on Saturday. The subject is International Grapes in Italy, and the speaker will be certified Italian wine professional and sommelier Adam Weber. The discussion will center on grapes that are grown and produced in Italy but are not native to the country, such as cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay.
People who attend the $40 class will learn about seven wines, producers and their stories. Tickets for the 2 p.m. session are $40 a piece and are available at opentable.com.
Brunch focus of Stokes
Test Kitchen event
Chefs at both Stokes locations will present new menu items paired with brunch cocktails at a Test Kitchen event at noon on Jan. 30. The four-course meal will be $29 per person. Reservations are available from Gavin Pino at the Old Market location, 402-408-9000, and Frank Moreno at Stokes West, 402-498-0804.
The downtown Stokes is at 1122 Howard St. and the west location is at 13615 California St.
To see a Stokes menu, visit stokesrestaurant.com.
