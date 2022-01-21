Dining Notes: Second Brownie Bar site being remodeled, should be open by mid-February

Owners hope Omaha’s second Brownie Bar will be open by mid-February.

The shop will be across the street from Rockbrook Village at 108th Street and West Center Road. The location was previously a Mix-Ins ice cream store and, before that, an Italian market.

Co-owner Jim Friedman said the target opening date is Feb. 2, but equipment shipping issues may get in the way.

Valentine’s Day is one of the bar’s busiest days, so they’re hoping to be up and running by then if the earlier date isn’t possible, he said.

The store will have the same menu as the original location, which opened in November 2019 at 10th and Leavenworth Streets on the outskirts of the Old Market. It features three brownie varieties: traditional, blonde and dark chocolate. You can eat them “naked” or add toppings such as frosting, fudge sauce, dulce de leche or fruit compotes.

Plain brownies are $4, brownies with two toppings are $5.50 and a brownie sundae with Ted and Wally’s vanilla bean or Dutch chocolate ice cream is $7.75.