Dining Notes: Sickies Garage opens at Westroads in former Joe's Crab Shack

The second Omaha-area location of Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews opened this week outside Westroads Mall, across from Topgolf at 701 N. 104th St. The location was a Joe’s Crab Shack until it closed a couple of years ago.

The small chain, established in 2012, serves an extensive menu of burgers in 50 varieties, chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese, wings and entrees such as meatloaf and fish and shrimp platters. It also has both alcoholic and nonalcoholic milkshakes.

The other Sickies in the metropolitan area is at 1203 Cornhusker Road in Bellevue. There also are outlets in Bismarck and Fargo, North Dakota; Sioux Falls and Rapid City, South Dakota; Kissimmee, Florida; and Las Vegas.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. You can see the menu at sickiesburgers.com.

Sofra Kitchen opens at Midtown Crossing

There’s a new restaurant in the former location of the Grey Plume in Midtown Crossing.

Sofra Kitchen currently is serving breakfast and lunch but will soon be open on weekend nights. It’s the sister restaurant to Sofra Creperie in the Inner Rail Food Hall at Aksarben Village.

The menu features morning favorites such as breakfast burritos, avocado toast and several omelets. It also has three eggs benedicts: a standard and lox or BLT versions.

Interesting lunch dishes include a shrimp roll, a mortadella ham piadini and a truffle hamburger.

The dishes are being curated by Mikel Fane, a European chef with more than a decade of experience of working in Mediterranean countries.

The address is 229 S. 31st Ave. Suite 3101, near 31st and Farnam Streets. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. seven days a week. Visit sofraomaha.com for more information.

Gravy Train owner branches out into tacos

The owner of Gravy Train — Scratch Biscuits and Gravy has a new eatery in the Blend Virtual Food Hall.

Taco Market is available for delivery at blendfoodhall.com or on the hall’s app, available at the App Store or Google Apps.

Meghan McLarney’s new concept serves — you guessed it — tacos with all the trimmings, including quesa-birria carnitas with house-made consomme and pineapple salsa, an avocado double-decked taco with ranch crema and two chorizo tacos, both regular and vegetarian. The menu also includes one side dish: elote, corn on the cob prepared with garlic mayo, cotija cheese and chipotle crema.

If it’s your first order from the hall, you’ll get either free delivery or 15% off if you pick it up. The hall, which also has a location of Gravy Train plus several other restaurants, is at 10710 Q St.

Blend is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Far west Red Robin now offers pizza along with burgers

The Red Robin location in Western Springs at 2627 S. 180th St. recently added Donatos Pizza to its menu. Donatos is a franchised pizza delivery restaurant that is based in Gahanna, Ohio. It has nearly 200 locations in 11 states, with the majority of its outlets in its home state. Pizzas at this location of Red Robin, a chain known for serving more than 25 varieties of burgers, will be made fresh to order with Donatos’ trademarked “Edge to Edge” toppings.

Popular Donatos pies include the Southern Charm, Banzai and Whiskey River BBQ. You can see a menu at donatos.com.

Red Robin Western Springs is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, go to redrobin.com.

Farm-to-table dinner set in Avoca, Iowa

Chef James Calkins of Milk & Honey in Harlan, Iowa, is creating a five-course menu for The Longest Table, a gourmet dinner from Avoca Main Street Inc. Products for the meal will be sourced from local farms.

It will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 outdoors on the main street in Avoca, Iowa. Tickets, available at amslongesttable.brownpapertickets.com, are $35.

Celebrate the first day of fall at a tea party

Stella & Irene’s Boutique at 900 Willow Ave. in Council Bluffs will have a first day of fall tea party on Sept. 22.

Families, including children, are invited to the elegant event that starts at 6 p.m. Dress is casual, but a variety of hats and gloves will be available to wear while enjoying tea sandwiches, other goodies and, of course, tea served in vintage tea sets.

Prizes will be awarded in tea bingo and other games.

Reservations are required. The tea is $30 per person. You can register at stellaandirenes.com/tea-party or call 712-796-4114.