Dining Notes: Springfield's Wicked Hen Farmhouse closing for good early next month

A popular Sarpy County breakfast and lunch restaurant will close for good next month.

Wicked Hen Farmhouse has been open for more than five years in Springfield, serving specialties such as Grammy J’s Cinnamon Roll Sandwich and the Hadley’s Hash Stacker, which features hash browns, meat, eggs and sausage gravy on top of biscuits.

On a Facebook post, owner Amy Busch said she’s shutting down to focus on her health and her family.

“This has not been an easy decision, but I know in my heart it is the right one at this time,” she said. “I couldn’t have made my dreams come true without my family, friends, my staff and all of you … my customers.”

The restaurant’s last day will be Sept. 4.

Sur la Table resumes cooking classes in reopened Omaha store

An Omaha store for home cooks is offering a number of classes over the next two months.

Chef Sloan Graves will teach the classes at the recently reopened Sur La Table in One Pacific Place near 102nd and Pacific Streets.

Some of the open classes include Delicious Dim Sum, Farmers Market Meals and Hand-Crafted Ricotta. Each class is limited to 12 people. You will eat what you cook and you can bring your own wine to enjoy.

You can sign up at surlatable.com by entering 68144 and clicking the “Find a Class” button.

New food truck sells Greek specialties in Blair

Greek to Me, a new food truck, is parked at the Balls Out Motors lot in Blair, Nebraska.

It sells Greek favorites such as pastitio, dolmathes and gyros, plus burgers, Phillies, salads, sides and desserts.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. until dinner or until the truck runs out of food. It’s located at 1020 S. Highway 30.

You can see a full menu at grk2me.com.

Local chef opens Pop-Up Shop

Chef Around the Block Dan Benigno is looking for chefs, caterers and culinarians to use his new pop-up shop in Midtown Crossing.

Spaces are available on Thursdays and Sundays through June 2023.

Benigno is having a series of open houses so interested people can check out the space and discuss options and logistics. They’re scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday; 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28.

You also can email dan@chefaroundtheblock.com for alternate times.

Afro Fest Omaha 2022 will be an African food experience

Lots of different African cuisines will be available at Afro Fest Omaha 2022 on Sept. 3.

The event will also feature traditional and modern performances, a children’s area, educational material and more.

Some of the food options include jerk and grilled chicken, jollof rice, burgers, suya and veggies. Drinks will include Ethiopian coffee, ginger juice and other refreshers.

A VIP experience offers an African food sampling station, whiskey and merchandise. A limited number of VIP tickets are available online.

Early bird tickets are $10 general admission. Tickets are $20 a week before the festival and will cost more at the door. You can purchase tickets at www.afromaha.com.

The festival will run from 2 to 10 p.m. at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village near 67th and Center Streets.

Website says Baked After Dark has state’s

best chocolate chip cookies

An family-owned Benson bakery has the best chocolate chip cookies in Nebraska, according to tastingtable.com.

The cookies at Baked After Dark, it says, “have a nice crunch on the edge with a soft and chewy center, and the ratio between chips and batter is pretty even.”

Tastingtable.com posted the feature, “The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in Every State,” in mid-July. The list says the best in Iowa are found at Nan’s Nummies in West Des Moines.

The list also gave Baked After Dark props for being open when other shops are closed.

“The cookies are made (there) every day, and if you’re lucky enough to enjoy them straight out of the oven, you are definitely in for a special treat,” the website says.

The shop, at 2740 N. 61st St., is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s closed Mondays and Thursdays.