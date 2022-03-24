Dining Notes: Stella and Irene's cafe opens in downtown Council Bluffs

Stella & Irene's cafe and boutique is now open at 500 Willow Ave., Suite 100 in Council Bluffs, the former location of Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique.

The owner is Pam Carter, who is a local dietitian. The menu includes a number of healthy salads and other choices, plus baked goods. The boutique has a variety of gift items.

It’s open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.

Visit stellaandirenes.com or call 712-796-4114 for more information.

The owner of Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique, Wenday Dawn Cooper, launched a new business after operating her coffee and food boutique for two years.

She will continue to create cakes, cupcakes and other desserts in her home-based bakery, Wenday’s Cupcakes and Culinary Adventures. She also teaches in the human services, counseling and addictive studies programs at Iowa Western Community College.

Visit wendayskitchenboutique.com or call 813-255-5153 for more information.

Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits having Spring Fling

About a dozen local vendors will participate in Spring Fling, a pop-up event on Saturday at Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, 7651 Towne Center Parkway in Papillion’s Shadow Lake Towne Center.

Food businesses at the event will include Baked by Sweet Melissa, Goldenrod Charcuterie, Nibbs Chocolate, Clout Coffee and Bake Your Mark Frozen. Other vendors will be on hand as well.

The pop-up runs from noon to 5 p.m.

Wine dinner set for early April at Old Market Stokes

Stokes Grill and Bar in the Old Market will have a four-course wine dinner April 7 featuring food from Chef Rey Chavez and pours from The Prisoner Wine Co. in California.

The menu features goat cheese flatbread with the new Saldo sauvignon blanc; lobster and oyster risotto with Prisoner chardonnay; New York strip au rouge with a Prisoner red blend and cocoa hazelnut baklava with Saldo zinfandel.

The 6:30 p.m. dinner is $79 per person. Call Gavin at 402-408-9000 for reservations.

Sunday brunch returning to Mahoney State Park

The restaurant in the lodge at Mahoney State Park is bringing back its Sunday brunch.

The View at Mahoney State Park will offer a spread including breakfast favorites, plus roast chicken, mashed potatoes, casseroles, soups, salads and desserts beginning today.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said it will start on a small scale “to get back in the swing of things.” Restaurant operators promise new items and say they’ll reveal the Easter brunch menu soon.

The View is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Visit facebook.com/theviewatmahoney for more information.

Zen Coffee Company helping UNO test overnight oat product

Grizzly Oats overnight oatmeal is now available at both locations of the Zen Coffee Company, 25th and Farnam and 132nd and West Center Road.

The Innovation Ventures group from the University of Nebraska at Omaha entrepreneurship program is testing it at the shops. It’s made in the Zen kitchen by the coffee shops’ baker, who is part of the UNO program.

Customers who try Grizzly Oats are asked to scan the QR code and complete a survey after they try the product.

Sunday’s Art and Soup supports Visiting Nurse Association

It’s the 25th anniversary of Art & Soup, which raises money to place Visiting Nurse Association nurses at homeless shelters in the Omaha area.

The event runs from 2 to 5 p.m. today at the Omaha Design Center, 1502 Cuming St. You can purchase art and participate in a silent auction before the event and pick up your bounty when you attend.

Chefs from several Omaha restaurants will provide soup, including Acadian Grille, Avoli Astoria, Biaggi’s, Big Mama’s, Fernando’s, Herbe Sainte, Kitchen Table, Le Voltaire, No More Empty Pots, One Pinay, Sage Student Bistro at Metropolitan Community College, Shucks Fish House, Slattery Vintage Estates, Stirnella and Upstream Brewing Co.

Patron tickets are $100 and general admission is $50. Go to vnatoday.org/artandsoup for the auction and tickets.

