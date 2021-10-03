Dining Notes: The curd's the word for Culver's decadent one-day burger

Culver’s pulled a brilliant, if cruel, April Fool’s Day joke this year: It “introduced” the fictional CurderBurger, a juicy beef patty topped with a large disk of fried cheese and served in a bun.

People were not pleased when they learned it didn’t exist.

Now, for one day only, disappointed and duped diners (and everyone else) will be able to order that burger at all Culver’s locations.

It will be on the menu Oct. 15 in honor of National Cheese Curd Day, while supplies last.

Culver’s executives anticipate that the concoction will be popular. The cheese round, larger than the bun, is made from a mix of white and yellow cheddar curds, breaded and deep-fried and served on a Deluxe ButterBurger.

Culver’s capitulated after months of guest pleas, demands and petitions, according to a press release.

Customers will have an opportunity to win a special edition CurderBurger T-shirt if they upload a photo of themselves with the burger or a photo of their receipt to culvers.com.

The fast-food and ice cream restaurant has five locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area,