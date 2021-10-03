Dining Notes: The curd's the word for Culver's decadent one-day burger

Culver’s pulled a brilliant, if cruel, April Fool’s Day joke this year: It “introduced” the fictional CurderBurger, a juicy beef patty topped with a large disk of fried cheese and served in a bun.
People were not pleased when they learned it didn’t exist.
Now, for one day only, disappointed and duped diners (and everyone else) will be able to order that burger at all Culver’s locations.
It will be on the menu Oct. 15 in honor of National Cheese Curd Day, while supplies last.
Culver’s executives anticipate that the concoction will be popular. The cheese round, larger than the bun, is made from a mix of white and yellow cheddar curds, breaded and deep-fried and served on a Deluxe ButterBurger.
Culver’s capitulated after months of guest pleas, demands and petitions, according to a press release.
Customers will have an opportunity to win a special edition CurderBurger T-shirt if they upload a photo of themselves with the burger or a photo of their receipt to culvers.com.
The fast-food and ice cream restaurant has five locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area,
Edge of the Universe plans month-long spook fest
The folks at Edge of the Universe are serious about Halloween.
They’re devoting a month’s worth of events to the spooky season.
The festivities began with a Witches Night last week featuring Black Magic Margaritas. I’m mourning that I missed it.
But there’s plenty more. Highlights:
Friday movie nights, at 7 p.m., will feature Tim Burton films on Oct. 15 and an Addams Family marathon on Oct. 22. You’re encouraged to dress up, quote dialogue and sing along.
Tuesday Trivia night, at 7 p.m. this Tuesday, will test your scary movie knowledge. A Halloween trivia party also is scheduled for Oct. 26 at the same time.
A bonus quiz night, “Murderino Trivia,” is set for Oct. 6 at 7. There’s no ambiguity about that title.
Other activities include Hocus Pocus Day on Oct. 16, Harry Potter Day on Oct. 23, Fright Night on Oct. 30 and a Halloween Costume Party all day Oct. 31.
The cafe is known for its monthly themes, as well as baked goods, hot chocolate, boozy shakes and charcuterie boards. For menus and other details, visit edgeoftheuniversefbff.com.
Opening delayed at Sebastian’s Southern Crab
A delay in getting equipment has pushed back the opening of Sebastian’s Southern Crab, a new locally owned restaurant across from Westroads Mall.
Owners Niki Burtin and Wayne Gunnels hoped to launch the business in September, but they announced on Facebook last week that they were now aiming for mid-October.
The restaurant, in the previous J.C. Mandarin location at 843 N. 99th St., will have seafood and soul food offerings such as fried chicken, gumbo, greens and fried okra.
Check out the entire menu at sebastianssoutherncrab.com.
Pumpkin spice proliferates at QuikTrip, other locales
We’ve heard about several new nods to the trend in area bars, restaurants and stores.
Quik Trip locations have a pumpkin pretzel that’s getting raves on social media. “Like fresh pumpkin pie meets cinnamon sugar hot pretzel,” said one fan on Facebook. You also can get a little tub of icing, because dipping makes everything better.
Wee Willie Sweetables has a six-inch pumpkin cheesecake that looks amazing. It’s drizzled with caramel, decorated with sprinkles and/or pecans and topped with a pretty poof of whipped cream. You can order from the Council Bluffs sweet shop at 712-310-8293 or visit its Facebook page.
Sacreligious Ciderworks (Is it a sin to love that name?) introduced Sticky Fingers hard cider a couple of weeks ago. It practically screams fall with its caramel apple flavor. Other seasonals include Lady Lilith, Churros and Dragon’s Blood. The ciderworks is part of the Vine Street Cellars Winery in Glenwood, Iowa. Sounds like a trip is in order. Visit saccider.com for more info.
Ultimate Mac and Cheese is Fazoli’s nod to fall
Three varieties of Ultimate Mac and Cheese are now available on the menu at Fazoli’s: Panko-crusted, Angus beef and lobster.
The new entrees, which are less than $10, will be available for a limited time at participating locations. You can find Omaha-area outlets, hours, menus and more at fazolis.com.
Fazoli’s also has a special fall dessert: The Cheesecake Factory’s Pumpkin Cheesecake, drizzled with Ghiradelli salted caramel sauce.
The fast-food Italian chain has five locations in the metropolitan area.
