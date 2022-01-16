Dining Notes: The Itis, serving urban and comfort food, opens at Switch in Blackstone

The Itis, which has been operating as a food truck, now occupies Bay A at The Switch Beer and Food Hall in the Blackstone District.

It offers urban food items such as po’boys, burgers and a “dippin’ taco,” and comfort food such as grits with shrimp or catfish and Cajun shrimp pasta.

The menu also includes a favorite state fair delicacy: fried Oreos.

The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout options. It has been open at the Switch for about three weeks.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

New Piccolo Pete’s, open for a week, changes hours

Because of staffing and supply shortages, operating hours are changing at Piccolo Pete’s in downtown Papillion.

It will now be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The change will remain “for the time being,” according to a Facebook post.