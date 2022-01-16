Dining Notes: The Itis, serving urban and comfort food, opens at Switch in Blackstone

The Itis, which has been operating as a food truck, now occupies Bay A at The Switch Beer and Food Hall in the Blackstone District.
It offers urban food items such as po’boys, burgers and a “dippin’ taco,” and comfort food such as grits with shrimp or catfish and Cajun shrimp pasta.
The menu also includes a favorite state fair delicacy: fried Oreos.
The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout options. It has been open at the Switch for about three weeks.
Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
New Piccolo Pete’s, open for a week, changes hours
Because of staffing and supply shortages, operating hours are changing at Piccolo Pete’s in downtown Papillion.
It will now be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The change will remain “for the time being,” according to a Facebook post.
Owner Scott Sheehan opened the restaurant on Jan. 6 to enthusiastic crowds. Sheehan is the grandson of Anthony Piccolo, who started the original Piccolo’s restaurant on South 20th Street in the 1930s. It closed in 2015.
See a menu at www.facebook.com/PiccoloPetesRestaurant.
Gather in the Old Market launches takeout operation
Takeout now is available Sunday through Thursday at Gather, 1108 Howard St. in the Old Market.
The menu includes signature items such as the restaurant’s Brussels sprouts, pork buns, truffle pasta, fried chicken and salads made with greens grown in its hydroponic basement garden.
From 5 to 6 p.m., you can have a happy-hour drink while you’re waiting for your food. There are a couple of 15-minute parking spots across from Gather for pickup orders.
A link to the takeout menu is at gather-omaha.com.
PizzaWest brings back salad bar
A couple of years ago, a customer emailed the folks at PizzaWest with a passionate request: Please offer the salad bar at times other than 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.
The restaurant has finally granted his wish. The bountiful bar will now be open on a trial basis at both locations of the locally-owned restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. every day through the end of January.
After that time, managers will reassess to see it it’s feasible to continue that plan.
It will be $4.99 if added to a meal and $6.99 by itself. That doesn’t include soup or a drink as it did when it was solely a lunch special.
PizzaWest announced the move on Facebook and emailed the news to the salad-loving correspondent.
Shortly after that, he arrived at the restaurant wearing an “I Love Salad” sweatshirt.
PizzaWest’s locations are at 123rd Street and West Maple Road and 120th Street and Giles Road. Visit pizzawest.com for more information.
Reservations are required for high teas at Master’s Hand
Master’s Hand gift shop and café in Tekamah, Nebraska, is having two American High Teas the week before Valentine’s Day.
The events, Feb. 4 and 5, will include both sweet and savory delicacies from the Master’s Hand kitchen. The cinnamon rolls at the café recently were named “best in the world” at worldsbestcinnamonrolls.com. The café serves lunch Monday through Saturday.
Couples are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day early at the event, which is $35 per person. It also would be a fun “girls only” outing.
Women are invited to dress up in bows and frills. The person with the fanciest hat each day will win a $25 gift certificate.
Each tea starts at 4 p.m. Go to the Master’s Hand Facebook page to make a reservation.
Good ‘Karma’ for people in essential professions
Teachers, frontline health care workers and first responders will get free drinks this coming Tuesday at Karma Koffee, 587 N. 155th Plaza.
The offer is good for “anything you want,” according to a post on the shop’s Facebook page.
“You’ve earned one on us, and so much more,” it said.
The shop is open from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays; and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
