Dining Notes: Tired Texan operators to take over food service at Papillion Legion post

The folks behind Tired Texan BBQ now will be operating the kitchen at Papillion American Legion Post 32.

Owners Chip and Christine Holland announced the move on social media last week. The current location of their restaurant, near 108th and L Streets in a Best Western motel, will close on Mother’s Day.

Their place at the Legion post will be called Tired Texan Southern Grill. It will serve barbecue as a special but it won’t always be available.

“It just isn’t possible right now to have it full time,” they said on Facebook.

The Hollands hope their new operation will be open by Father’s Day. Moran’s Grill previously operated the food service at the Papillion Legion hall. It’s moving to 3909 Twin Creek Drive in Bellevue, where it’s set to open on June 2.

Paradise Bakery in Regency

Shopping Center closes

The Regency Shopping Center location of Paradise Bakery & Cafe is closing.

The business was operated by Cutchall Management Co. in Omaha, and an employee of that company didn’t elaborate on the reason for closing.

The Village Pointe location of the business, near 168th Street and West Dodge Road, will remain open.

It’s unclear if another business will take over the cafe’s Regency space, located at 120 Regency Parkway near West Dodge Road. A call to the shopping center’s management company was not immediately returned.

It’s time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Omaha restaurants are getting ready for Cinco de Mayo, which celebrates the Mexican victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

La Poblanita Mexican Restaurant, 2322 S. 20th St., will have specials on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’s offering $2 fuego tacos, $8 churro cheesecake bites and $11 mole poblano.

Jenny’s Fruits will be outside the restaurant selling fruit cups with toppings for $8. facebook.com/LaPoblanitaOmaha.

Both locations of Stokes Grill and Bar, 1122 Howard St. and 13615 California St., are having a special tequila dinner on Thursday.

To reserve a spot, call Gavin downtown at 402-408-9000 or Frank at the west location, 402-498-0804. stokesrestaurant.com.

Los Mexcales Ortiz, 210 N. Main St. in Fremont, will have homemade tamales and enchiladas de mole on Thursday.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. facebook.com/pg/LosMezcalesOrtiz

If you know of other celebrations, email me at freeman@owh.com and I will include them in our online list.

Wednesdays are for barbecue and blues

The Pit Lounge in Papillion has “BBQ and Blues” each Wednesday.

Live blues music starts at 6 p.m. each week. To accompany it, the restaurant offers a smoked drumsticks special. It also serves $6 frosted mugs of domestic beers.

The event runs until 8 p.m. each week. The lounge is located at 1449 Papillion Drive Suite 105 near 72nd Street and U.S. Highway 370.

For more information, go to pitlounge.com.

Square Donut has more gluten-free options

A different assortment of gluten-free cake donuts now is appearing in the Square Donut bakery case each day.

Owner Elizabeth Pooley says she has expanded her gluten-free line because of customer requests.

Flavors include vanilla, strawberry or chocolate topped, crumb, powdered sugar, glazed, coconut, chocolate and maple.

The “ever-popular maple bacon” is also available gluten free, she says in a Facebook post.

Customers can place to-go orders in advance depending on ingredient availability.

Square Donut is at 15825 West Maple Road. Visit squaredonutomaha.com for more info.

