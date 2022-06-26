Dining Notes: Two new Omaha eateries specialize in lobster rolls

There are now two more places to buy lobster rolls in Omaha.

Three Kids Lobster recently opened at Trucks & Taps, a food truck conglomerate at 5402 S. 108th St. The truck’s menu is simple and to the point: lobster rolls for $22 and chips and drinks for $1.50 each.

On the truck’s website, chef Jon Taylor says he wanted to bring one of his favorite childhood dishes to Omaha. His family would have summer lobster boils at his grandparents’ summer cottage and eat lobster rolls at a picnic table in the yard. His mom, Bonnie, is the vice president of the Three Kids operation.

Trucks & Taps is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. It’s closed on Mondays.

The grand-opening was Saturday for Reagan’s Lobster Roll Shop will in the Inner Rail Food Hall, 1911 S. 67th St. in Aksarben Village. In addition to the rolls, it will offer salads and lobster bisque and other items.

It will be open during the food hall’s regular hours, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

For the uninitiated, a lobster roll is a New England specialty that consists of lobster served on a grilled roll with butter, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Some versions have mayonnaise instead of butter, and some also have diced celery and scallions.

New restaurant from Tired Texan folks now open in Papillion

Poppin’ Smoke Southern Grill is now open at 230 W. Lincoln St. in Papillion.

The restaurant is operated by Chip and Christine Holland, who owned Tired Texan BBQ in Omaha until closing it on Mother’s Day. It’s in the lower level of American Legion Post 32.

Moran’s Grill previously occupied the space. It moved to 3909 Twin Creek Drive in Bellevue.

Poppin’ Smoke serves home-style Southern food such as fried green tomatoes, sweet potato fries and fried pork rinds. Texas Tumbleweeds, a popular Tired Texan appetizer, is on the menu, and they will have barbecue specials on occasion.

It’s open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. It’s closed on Mondays.

Visit americanlegionpost32.com for more information.

Brownie Bar wants your votes again

A while ago, the folks at Brownie Bar asked Omahans to tell them where they would like to see a second location.

People responded, and a new Brownie Bar opened at 108th Street and West Center Road in the former location of an Italian grocery.

Now they want suggestions about where to grow in 2023, both regionally and nationally. You can vote online at browniebarbakery.com/mybrownie bar.

The store sells dark chocolate toppings, milk chocolate brownies and blondies with a variety of frostings, compotes and other toppings.

Two popular sweets purveyors join forces for event

Coneflower Creamery and Carter & Rye pie-makers are having a “Pies Cream Social” on July 3.

Hand pies and ice cream will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carter & Rye, 3544 Center St.

Check out a hand-drawn poster made by a Carter & Rye pie chef at facebook.com/carterandrye.

Voodoo Taco now has happy hourTacos, beer and more are now available for special prices during the new happy hour at Omaha’s Voodoo Taco locations.

From 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, tacos are $1 off and draft beer, appetizers and margaritas all are $2 off.

The locally-owned chain is known for its extensive variety of tacos and side dishes.

Locations are at Aksarben Village at 67th and Center Streets, Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna, downtown at 2502 Farnam St. and at 180th Street and West Center Road.

Check out a menu at voodootaco.com.

What’s a stroopwaffle? Go to Papillion and find out

Chocolaterie Stam is making fresh stroopwaffles for three hours on Sunday.

Not sure what that is? I’m sure you’ll want to know: It’s a thin Dutch waffle cookie that has a buttery, brown sugar-cinnamon filling.

Store owner Suzi Bonnett says she makes the cookies occasionally in the store as a special event. They often sell out before everyone can get their fill.

The cookies will be available from noon to 3 p.m., as supplies last, at the store in Shadow Lake Towne Center near 72nd Street and Highway 370.

The store also sells European fine chocolates, hot and cold coffee drinks and gelato. Visit stamchocolateomaha.com to learn more.

Bonefish Grill drink celebrates Christmas in July

The Winter White Cosmo, a fan favorite, is returning to Bonefish Grill for a short time as a Christmas in July special.

The drink features Reyka vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice and fresh lime juice. It’s topped with frozen cranberries.

It starts at $9.90 and also is available to carry out in a take-home cocktail kit starting at $15.

You can pair it with seasonal specials such as shrimp rangoon dip, pineapple glazed shrimp, Baja scallop scampi and shrimp and shrimp rangoon-topped salmon.

Menus are at bonefishgrill.com. Omaha’s Bonefish Grill is at 120 Regency Parkway.

