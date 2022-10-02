Dining Notes: Valley cafe owner wants to retire, is looking for buyer

Simply Delicious restaurant in Valley, Nebraska, is for sale.

Owner Wendy Deane said on Facebook that she and her longtime cook plan to retire.

“We will stay until spring with the hope that we can pass on recipes and traditions to a new owner and then they can add their own,” she said.

Deane, 73, is selling the 10-year-old restaurant for “a firm $295,000.” That includes the business name, building, recipes, equipment, tables and chairs. She’s hoping for a turn-key sale.

She said she thinks the new Elkhorn Sports Complex in Valley will be a boon for the restaurant. The complex is expected to bring about 10,000 people to the town each weekend.

Simply Delicious is currently open part-time, but Deane said a new owner could double its income by adding days and hours.

Deane hopes to sell it herself by January, but said she will sign with a real estate agent if that doesn’t happen.

She plans to continue hosting high tea parties and working on paintings at The Gallery next door to Simply Delicious. Her niece will continue to manage that venue as a location for parties and will still operate her business, Delicious Catering Omaha.

“I have truly loved meeting everyone who has entered our doors and hope to see you (next door) occasionally,” Deane wrote on Facebook.

New

Vietnamese restaurant is opening in Omaha

Pho 79, serving Vietnamese cuisine, is launching a grand-opening celebration today from noon to 6 p.m.

The restaurant is at 631 N. 114th St. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Grand-opening specials will run from Sunday through Tuesday. Diners can sample the chef’s special egg rolls and get authentic Vietnamese cuisine for 39% off the regular price.

The menu features appetizers such as fresh spring rolls and crab rangoon, rice plates with choice of meat, pho, sandwiches and vermicelli bowls.

Wizarding World of Potter comes to Over Easy in October

Over Easy breakfast and lunch restaurant is bringing back all things Harry Potter in October.

“The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” will run through Oct. 31 at the eatery near 168th and Q Streets. The event has become a Halloween tradition.

The celebration will feature magical decorations, Potter memorabilia and specials such as pumpkin apple cinnamon rolls and butterbeer pancakes. There’s even a treat for adults: boozy butterbeer ice cream.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. The website is overeasyomaha.com.

Wine class set for Le Bouillon next weekend

A class exploring the terroir and wines of France’s Bordeaux region will be Saturday at Le Bouillon, 1017 Howard St. in the Old Market.

The $65 class, led by Howard Street Wine Merchant, begins at 4 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available at howardstreetwine.com.

A Bordeaux tasting menu will be available at the restaurant after the class. For more about Le Bouillon, visit lebouillonomaha.com.

Scooter’s again selling cookies to fight breast cancer

Courage Cookies are returning to Scooter’s Coffee locations during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Scooter’s will give 20% of all Courage Cookie sales through Nov. 1 to The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit organization that funds research projects and patient advocacy programs in a partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. In addition, customers can add a donation to any order during that time.

Last year, the coffee chain sold more than 243,000 Courage Cookies and donated more than $143,000 to the charity.

Customers love the sugar cookies with cream cheese frosting and pink sprinkles, Scooter’s managers say. The color pink has become symbolic of the breast cancer fight, honoring both survivors and those who have lost their lives to the disease.

Visit scooterscoffee.com to find locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area.

Bohemian rye bread returning to Lithuanian Bakery for one day

Lithuanian Bakery owner Dan Mackevicius said it has been nine months since he made the shop’s popular Bohemian rye bread.

He thinks it’s time to bring it back. But only for one day.

Bohemian rye is a medium rye bread with light density, made with whole caraway and fennel seed. On a Facebook post, Mackevicius said it makes great sandwiches and goes well with soup or most any meal as a table bread.

It will be available at both bakery locations — 7427 Pacific St. and 5217 S. 33rd Ave. — next Friday.

Shoppers are encouraged to place orders “so everyone will get exactly what they want,” Mackevicius said on Facebook. Call 402-733-3076 for the South Omaha bakery and 402-391-3503 for the west shop.