Dining Notes: Wine Spectator magazine honors seven Nebraska restaurants
Seven fine-dining establishments in Omaha and Lincoln are among the honorees in the Wine Spectator magazine 2021 Restaurant Awards.

The awards were created in 1981 to recognize the nation’s best restaurants for wine. Restaurants are judged on three levels: award of excellence, best award of excellence and the grand award.

Winning the award of excellence in Nebraska were Le Voltaire French Restaurant and Spencer’s for Steaks & Chops in Omaha and The Green Gateau and Venue Restaurant & Lounge in Lincoln.

A collection of wine in the wine cellar at Le Voltaire. The west Omaha restaurant was one of seven fine-dining establishments in Nebraska to win an award from Wine Spectator magazine.

Restaurants winning the best level of excellence award were 801 Chophouse and V. Mertz in Omaha and The Oven in Lincoln.

No Nebraska restaurants won the grand award.

For a complete list of winners, including restaurants from all 50 states and around the world, visit winespectator.com.

Pumpkin spice craze pops up on Perkins menu

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery recently added pumpkin cheesecake to its menu. It joins other limited-time items that returned for fall: pumpkin pie, a giant pumpkin cream cheese muffin and pumpkin spice pancakes. The treats — the 24-hour eatery’s nod to the steadfast pumpkin spice trend — are available through Nov. 30. There’s one Perkins location in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area, near Eppley Airfield at 2545 Abbott Plaza. You can order online at perkinsrestaurants.com.

More spice at Valley coffee and cocktail emporium

BREW Coffee House & Tasting room in Valley recently launched its fall specialty coffee lineup.

Featured drinks include a Jack-O-Lantern S’mores Cappuccino with toaster marshmallows on the top and a graham cracker dipped at the side; the Maple Pancake Latte, pictured on Facebook with a bacon-topped mini waffle resting on the rim; and the Cinnamon French Toast Latte, with a thin slice of toast topping cinnamon whipped cream.

The shop’s Facebook post said these are just three of its seasonal drinks. You can find a menu at brewcoffeevalley.com.

Lasagna Thursdays return at Dante Pizzeria

Fall means a comeback for Lasagna Thursdays at Dante near 168th Street and West Center Road.

The dish, with layers of hand-rolled pasta, red wine Bolognese, béchamel and cheese, will be available only that day. They’re also offering half-price wine on Thursdays each week. You can dine in or order online at dantepizzeria.com for pickup.

The restaurant is also pausing its weekend brunches for the next few months to get through the holiday rush. The restaurant will offer it on a few select weekends during that time and will alert customers via email and social media.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com,

402-444-1267

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

