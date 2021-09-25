Dining Notes: Wine Spectator magazine honors seven Nebraska restaurants

Seven fine-dining establishments in Omaha and Lincoln are among the honorees in the Wine Spectator magazine 2021 Restaurant Awards.

The awards were created in 1981 to recognize the nation’s best restaurants for wine. Restaurants are judged on three levels: award of excellence, best award of excellence and the grand award.

Winning the award of excellence in Nebraska were Le Voltaire French Restaurant and Spencer’s for Steaks & Chops in Omaha and The Green Gateau and Venue Restaurant & Lounge in Lincoln.

Restaurants winning the best level of excellence award were 801 Chophouse and V. Mertz in Omaha and The Oven in Lincoln.

No Nebraska restaurants won the grand award.

For a complete list of winners, including restaurants from all 50 states and around the world, visit winespectator.com.

