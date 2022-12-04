Dining Notes: Wood-fired pizzeria to open in Millwork Commons

Dolomiti Pizzeria & Enoteca will open this spring at Millwork Commons in north downtown.

The restaurant’s Northern Italian-inspired menu will include wood-fired pizza, cheese and salumi platters, panini and seasonal salads. Enoteca, Italian for wine repository, signifies its commitment to using locally sourced ingredients, including regional wines and prosecco on tap.

Two familiar Omaha chefs — Tim Maides and Carlos Mendez — are partners in the venture. They met at Au Courant Regional Kitchen, which occupies the same space that held Espana Tapas Bar, Mendez’s first restaurant. Maides also has been the opening chef at Over Easy, chef at Twisted Cork Bistro and the executive chef at Monarch Restaurant in the Hotel Deco.

They also operate the Benson Soap Mill.

Work has already started on the restaurant, which will be in the Ashton Building at the Commons.

Sweet Magnolia’s Bake Shop, Archetype Coffee and Kros Strain Draft Works already are at the site; Cornflower Creamery and Clean Slate Food Co. will open there in the next few months. All are locally owned.

Dolomiti is scheduled to open in May 2023 and will serve lunch and dinner.

Produce boxes make dinner easy

Nelson Produce is selling produce boxes to ease dinner preparation during the busy holiday season.

Three varieties are available: pasta, burger night and vegetarian. Each features all you need to prepare a meal for your family. Extras such as barbecue sauce, salad dressing, pickles and other items are also available for purchase.

Pickup is Dec. 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Nelson Produce Farm, 10505 N. 234th St. in Valley. If you drive up the market on the south side, someone will bring your box out to you.

For prices and to order, go to bit.ly/nelsonproducefarm.

Kamp Blackstone food hall opens

The Destination Bar and Single Double, a burger restaurant, are the first two businesses open at Kamp Blackstone, the venture that replaced the Switch Food & Beer Hall near 36 and Farnam Streets.

The Kamp “is an exploration or space dedicated to creating an immersive bar experience surrounded by handcrafted food concepts developed by some of Omaha’s finest,” according to its Facebook page.

Single Double says it serves “meticulously crafted” burgers. The menu found at singleburgeromaha.com says they have a double patty, American cheese, caramelized onions and SD sauce. “Signature” fries are also available.

“This burger is truly a marvel,” one social media poster said. “Probably one of the best burgers I’ve ever had.”

Kamp Blackstone operators say they’re rolling out three more food concepts over the next couple of months. The space is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Cookie Co. opens in Gretna

A franchise of Cookie Co. opens this weekend at 11922 Standing Stone Drive, Suite 700, in Gretna.

The shop will have different flavors to choose from each week. The company was founded in Redlands, California, in 2020 by Elise and Matt Thomas.

Elise got her start baking hundreds of cookies with real eggs, butter and cane sugar each week for pickup in her driveway. The original Cookie Co. shop — opened amid the pandemic — was right around the corner from her house.

The Gretna location is the first in Nebraska and is among fewer than 20 across the nation. The others are in Utah and California.