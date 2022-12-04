Dining Notes: Wood-fired pizzeria to open in Millwork Commons

Dolomiti Pizzeria & Enoteca will open this spring at Millwork Commons in north downtown.
The restaurant’s Northern Italian-inspired menu will include wood-fired pizza, cheese and salumi platters, panini and seasonal salads. Enoteca, Italian for wine repository, signifies its commitment to using locally sourced ingredients, including regional wines and prosecco on tap.
Two familiar Omaha chefs — Tim Maides and Carlos Mendez — are partners in the venture. They met at Au Courant Regional Kitchen, which occupies the same space that held Espana Tapas Bar, Mendez’s first restaurant. Maides also has been the opening chef at Over Easy, chef at Twisted Cork Bistro and the executive chef at Monarch Restaurant in the Hotel Deco.
They also operate the Benson Soap Mill.
Work has already started on the restaurant, which will be in the Ashton Building at the Commons.
Sweet Magnolia’s Bake Shop, Archetype Coffee and Kros Strain Draft Works already are at the site; Cornflower Creamery and Clean Slate Food Co. will open there in the next few months. All are locally owned.
Dolomiti is scheduled to open in May 2023 and will serve lunch and dinner.
Produce boxes make dinner easy
Nelson Produce is selling produce boxes to ease dinner preparation during the busy holiday season.
Three varieties are available: pasta, burger night and vegetarian. Each features all you need to prepare a meal for your family. Extras such as barbecue sauce, salad dressing, pickles and other items are also available for purchase.
Pickup is Dec. 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Nelson Produce Farm, 10505 N. 234th St. in Valley. If you drive up the market on the south side, someone will bring your box out to you.
For prices and to order, go to bit.ly/nelsonproducefarm.
Kamp Blackstone food hall opens
The Destination Bar and Single Double, a burger restaurant, are the first two businesses open at Kamp Blackstone, the venture that replaced the Switch Food & Beer Hall near 36 and Farnam Streets.
The Kamp “is an exploration or space dedicated to creating an immersive bar experience surrounded by handcrafted food concepts developed by some of Omaha’s finest,” according to its Facebook page.
Single Double says it serves “meticulously crafted” burgers. The menu found at singleburgeromaha.com says they have a double patty, American cheese, caramelized onions and SD sauce. “Signature” fries are also available.
“This burger is truly a marvel,” one social media poster said. “Probably one of the best burgers I’ve ever had.”
Kamp Blackstone operators say they’re rolling out three more food concepts over the next couple of months. The space is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Cookie Co. opens in Gretna
A franchise of Cookie Co. opens this weekend at 11922 Standing Stone Drive, Suite 700, in Gretna.
The shop will have different flavors to choose from each week. The company was founded in Redlands, California, in 2020 by Elise and Matt Thomas.
Elise got her start baking hundreds of cookies with real eggs, butter and cane sugar each week for pickup in her driveway. The original Cookie Co. shop — opened amid the pandemic — was right around the corner from her house.
The Gretna location is the first in Nebraska and is among fewer than 20 across the nation. The others are in Utah and California.
November Omaha Dines Stories by Betsie Freeman
Many Omaha restaurants and other businesses are offering specials on Friday to the men and women who have served or are serving in the U.S. military.
Many Reuben items such as egg rolls, soup, a burrito, poutine and mac and cheese will be available each day of the event.
The meal will start at 1:30 p.m. The shop is at 119 W. Mission Ave.
Owners said people with gift cards can submit information to a link found on the Facebook page. All promotions and coupons are null and void.
There will be two sessions, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. The classes fill up quickly, so register soon at bakedbymelissa.com.
The dinner, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., will include a wine pairing with each of three courses.
The restaurant has been sold to new owners and its last day under the old owners was Tuesday.
The new business is a combination brewery and open concept kitchen that focuses on pizzas, panuozzos (sandwiches), salads and other quick-service foods.
Foodies, 351 N. 78th St., is reverting to its normal hours: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The change takes effect on Nov. 21.
The menu features chicken combos, dinners, sandwiches and strips, with sides such as fried okra, corn on the cob and honey butter biscuits.
The restaurant serves Puerto Rican cuisine such as fried chicken rind appetizers and entrees you likely won’t find elsewhere in Omaha.
Scooter’s donated a portion of the proceeds from the sales to The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit that partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to fund studies and advocacy.
The new cafe, which is right next to the building’s dock, will offer hot meals to eat on site or take home.
They’re on the menu through Dec. 29, and during that time, Taco John’s will donate a portion of the proceeds from sale of the nachos to charities selected by local franchises.
The menu includes several new dishes such as a chili chicken appetizer and a vegan curry, along with favorites such as butter chicken.
