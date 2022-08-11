Dirty Birds now open in Flatiron Building downtown

The new location of Dirty Birds is open.

It launched business in the historic Flatiron Building early last week with temporary hours and a soft opening, and planned to serve brunch this Sunday.

Regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Dan Whelan and Moses Moseley opened Dirty Birds in The Switch Beer and Food Hall near 39th and Farnam Streets on Jan. 2, 2021.

The restaurant’s super crispy and spicy-hot Nashville-style chicken, appetizers such as deviled eggs and a pimento cheese plate and sides such as potato salad and beans made it an instant sensation.

They signed a lease to open the downtown location several months ago and have been preparing their new space in the Flatiron Building — longtime home of the iconic Flatiron Cafe — since that time. They left Switch at the end of June when new ownership took over the hall and closed it for renovations.

See a menu and learn more about the restaurant at dirtybirds69.com.

Pacific Street location of Saddle Creek Breakfast Club taking shape

Plans are moving forward for the second location of Saddle Creek Breakfast Club.

Owner Chase Thomsen brought on longtime associates Mike and Angie Andahl as partners for the restaurant’s new outlet in Countryside Village near 87th and Pacific Streets, according to a recent post on the SCBC Facebook page.

“When you find good people, you hang on to them,” he wrote in the post. “What do you do when they crush it for you for 10 years? You make them a partner.”

The first location opened at 1540 Saddle Creek Road in 2020 and quickly became a hit; diners often wait an hour or more on weekends. Parking there is scarce and will be more plentiful at its second site.

It features high-quality — often local — ingredients on a small menu that includes such items as banana pancakes, a steak and egg burrito and a lox plate. It has vegan dishes as well.

Thomsen said he expects the new location to open early next year.

Omaha’s Oasis restaurant closes for good

The owners of Oasis Falafel in downtown Omaha recently announced that their restaurant was closing permanently.

Staffing concerns and repairs led them to take a “much needed break to reassess and rebuild” in June, according to their Facebook page. There were no Facebook posts after June 7th updating their situation until they announced last Monday that they were closed for good.

“We want to extend the biggest thank you to all our fans and the Omaha community for all the support you have given us over the years,” the announcement said.

Another location, in Iowa City, Iowa, remains open.

Oasis hummus will still be available at several stores in the Omaha area, including Fareway, Hy-Vee, Costco and Natural Grocers.

Danny’s Bar & Grill becomes the Oky Doky

A longtime bar on North 72nd Street has closed, and a new diner and lounge has taken its place.

Danny’s Bar & Grill is now the Oky Doky Diner & Lounge. It opened on Monday for breakfast, brunch and lunch.

The menu includes breakfast favorites such as egg-filled tacos and burritos, pancakes, waffles and the provocatively named “Divorce Eggs.”

It also has chicken-fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and daily specials such as chicken and spaghetti, pork chops or a ribeye steak.

The interior was remodeled to make it look more like a diner.

It’s open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week

Marks Pantry in Dundee to close at end of the month

When Marks Bistro closed at the height of the pandemic in June 2020, it made the transition to a specialty food and wine shop.

Now that business is halting operations as well. The management of Mark’s Pantry & Bottle Shop announced this week that Aug. 27th will be its last day, unless the inventory is depleted before then.

The shop, near 52nd Street and Underwood Avenue, sells gourmet foods such as specialty vinegars, sauces, heirloom grains and imported pastas that customers could use to create restaurant-style dinners at home — and some recipes to create them.

When it opened, owner Mark Pluhacek said he thought it was the best way to continue connecting with the community amid the COVID outbreak, even though restaurants had been cleared to reopen.

He expressed his gratitude to his loyal clientele in a message at marksindundee.com.

“We have loved being a part of your lives for 20 years …. Your support of Marks has meant everything, and we are so very thankful for that,” he said.

He said he’s working on new ways to use the building and be involved in the Dundee community.