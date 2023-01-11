Don't fear the Reaper. Dave's Hot Chicken brings the tasty heat to Omaha

The wait is almost over. Dave's Hot Chicken is ready to open in Omaha.

The 335 N. Saddle Creek Road location is the first-ever for the franchise in Nebraska. It opens to the public Friday.

Dave's Hot Chicken originated in East Hollywood in 2017 when three friends made a $900 investment toward a small stand in a parking lot. It has now grown into one of the fastest-growing restaurants in America, according to Technomic, a third-party research company.

"Our menu is super simple. Chicken is our star and superpower," said Dylan Bitticks, manager of restaurant openings. "We serve these giant, Nashville-style halal chicken tenders in various heat levels."

The fast-casual chicken restaurant offers six different heat options, from no spice to Carolina Reaper.

"If you order a Reaper tender, you actually have to sign a waiver because of how spicy it is," Bitticks said.

Inside the restaurant, there's bench and chair seating with vibrant abstract murals covering the walls and ceiling. Urban and West Coast elements are also tied in, with graffiti lettering and artist-tagging prevalent throughout the space.

Every once in a while, the staff recites a chant: "Hey staff, how is the food?" the cashiers and food runners shout. So good," reply the cooks in unison.

And they're right.

The fries were a trifecta of flavor, crispy, seasoned and paired perfectly with their sweet and tangy Dave's Sauce. The restaurant also offers mac and cheese, kale slaw and more. The mild chicken combines peppery and smoky flavors with a tinge of manageable heat.

However, the 1,800,000-Scoville scale Carolina Reaper spiced chicken is not for the weak.

Spicy food aficionado and World-Herald photographer Anna Reed signed the waiver and tried out the Reaper chicken for herself.

"For someone without my lack of taste buds, this would definitely be hot," said Reed after her first bite.

Moments later, the heat crept up and the tears started rolling. Finally, the chicken was conquered after a short recovery period and a few chugs of a chocolate milkshake.

The chicken may be hot, but this brand is nothing if not cool.

"One of our biggest influencers who is a part of our brand and is also our biggest investor is (musician) Drake," Bickitts said. “He's a big part of attracting that younger, 16-to-35 crowd that we're trying to hone in on."

The Hollywood-born franchise also garnered other celebrity investors such as Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Strahan and Maria Shriver.