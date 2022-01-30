Don't know where to take your valentine? How about Joslyn Castle

Valentine’s Day is approaching. While romance is filling the air, the pressure to have the perfect plan to celebrate love and friendship is rising.

Joslyn Castle’s staff hopes to relieve some of that pressure with a Valentine’s Day weekend event.

“A Little Dinner Music — Isn’t it Romantic?” is a socially distanced Valentine’s Day dinner at Joslyn Castle on Feb. 12. Groups and couples will be seated at their own table and spread through the Scottish baronial-style mansion.

Dinner parties within the castle began in 2020 to practice social distancing at events within the venue. Since then, the dinners have become widely popular, said Keith Hart, manager of programs. This will be the castle’s second Valentine’s Day dinner.

“People kind of get dressed up, and it’s a special thing to do,” Hart said.

When guests arrive, volunteers will greet and lead them to their tables. The servers will offer them hors d’oeuvres and the signature cocktail Kir Impérial, a champagne-based drink flavored with raspberry liquor. Musical duo Darci Griffith Gamerl and David Downing will play classical music to set the romantic tone of the evening.