Don't know where to take your valentine? How about Joslyn Castle

Valentine’s Day is approaching. While romance is filling the air, the pressure to have the perfect plan to celebrate love and friendship is rising.
Joslyn Castle’s staff hopes to relieve some of that pressure with a Valentine’s Day weekend event.
“A Little Dinner Music — Isn’t it Romantic?” is a socially distanced Valentine’s Day dinner at Joslyn Castle on Feb. 12. Groups and couples will be seated at their own table and spread through the Scottish baronial-style mansion.
Dinner parties within the castle began in 2020 to practice social distancing at events within the venue. Since then, the dinners have become widely popular, said Keith Hart, manager of programs. This will be the castle’s second Valentine’s Day dinner.
“People kind of get dressed up, and it’s a special thing to do,” Hart said.
When guests arrive, volunteers will greet and lead them to their tables. The servers will offer them hors d’oeuvres and the signature cocktail Kir Impérial, a champagne-based drink flavored with raspberry liquor. Musical duo Darci Griffith Gamerl and David Downing will play classical music to set the romantic tone of the evening.
“We’ve discovered that the music just kind of fills the house and floats up the stairwell,” Hart said. “It’s just beautiful.”
The meal will consist of three courses. The “Berry” Romantic salad and Cupid’s Tuscan grilled chicken with garlic herb cream sauce will add to the Valentine’s Day theme. Each guest will receive one complimentary glass of wine with their meal. Guests will finish the evening with a “coupled” strawberry dessert — one cheesecake-filled strawberry and one chocolate-covered strawberry.
“People can get good food anywhere. People can get music from a lot of places, but to pull those together and to put them into a beautiful room, that’s really unique,” Hart said.
“A Little Dinner Music — Isn’t it Romantic?” has fewer than 30 seats open. Couples and groups of up to six can buy their tickets at joslyncastle.com or call 402-595-2100 to reserve a table. Tickets are $100 per guest or $90 for Joslyn keyholder members. Tickets can be purchased until Wednesday or until they sell out.