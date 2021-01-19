Dundee Dell, and its fish and chips, should be returning soon

Fish and chips and a wide selection of whiskey will return at the Dundee Dell when it reopens under new ownership in the near future.
A group of investors, including Omaha bar and restaurant owner Ryan Miller, bought the business. Miller also owns the Barchen Beer Garden in Benson.
Remodeling on the Dell building, near 50th Street and Underwood Avenue, is about half-finished, said Andrew Wilson, the new general manager.
“The structural work is done,” he said.
He anticipates reopening in a month or two. He said they may start in phases, beginning with carryout cocktails and bottles of whiskey, “like a little bottle shop.”
A liquor license for the revamped restaurant should go before the Omaha City Council later this month, said Councilman Pete Festersen, whose district includes Dundee.
In addition to the Dell’s famous fish, the menu also will include new healthier options, Wilson said.
The complete menu is still a work in progress.
“Ryan (Miller) is a talented cook in his own right,” Wilson said, “so he’s doing a lot of that with our head chef and texting me pictures.”
The main dining room is retaining its shape, but the bar setup is changing. A wall that separated a party room and a room containing a pool table on the west side of the restaurant has been removed to create a separate whiskey tasting area.
Wilson, who has a bar and whiskey background, is excited about the Dell’s notable whiskey program.
“We want to really lean into the whiskey atmosphere,” he said. “The Dundee Dell has a long tradition of a really knowledgeable staff.”
The previous owners left some whiskey behind when they closed the 100-year-old restaurant last year. Wilson also has been working with distributors to rebuild the Dell’s inventory.
Festersen said he’s excited for the neighborhood institution to return.
“I’m assured the fish and chips and the scotch will remain the same,” he tweeted this week.
World-Herald Staff Writer Reece Ristau contributed to this report.
Stella’s Bar & Grill
UMAMI Asian Cuisine
Le Bouillon
V. Mertz
La Buvette
M’s Pub
The Boiler Room Restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Kitchen Table
Block 16
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Johnny’s Cafe
Dinker's
Time Out Chicken
Lo Sole Mio
Modern Love
Crescent Moon
Coneflower Creamery
La Casa Pizzaria
Salween Thai
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
Dario's Brasserie
Pitch Pizzeria
Yoshitomo
Au Courant
Ika Ramen & Izakaya
Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
The Drover
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Twisted Cork Bistro
Tired Texan BBQ
The Jaipur
Le Voltaire French Restaurant
Dante
Runza
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267