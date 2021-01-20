Dundee Dell should be returning soon

Fish and chips and a wide selection of whiskey will return at the Dundee Dell when it reopens under new ownership in the near future.

A group of investors bought the business before it closed in an effort to keep the Dell alive.

Remodeling of the building, near 50th Street and Underwood Avenue, is about half-finished, said Andrew Wilson, the new general manager.

“The structural work is done,” he said.

He anticipates reopening in a month or two. He said they may start in phases, beginning with carryout cocktails and bottles of whiskey, “like a little bottle shop.”

A liquor license for the revamped restaurant should go before the Omaha City Council later this month, said Councilman Pete Festersen, whose district includes Dundee.

In addition to the Dell’s famous fish, the menu also will include new healthier options, Wilson said.

The complete menu is still a work in progress. One of the investors, Omaha restauranteur Ryan Miller, is collaborating on it with the Dell's head chef.

