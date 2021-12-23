Edge of the Universe celebrating holidays

A popular Benson coffee and treats shop has several activities planned through the end of the year.

On Tuesday, it will be New Year’s revelry at Edge of the Universe, 6070 Maple St. The event, one of the shop’s regular trivia nights, starts at 7.

Wednesdays are music bingo nights, and the topic will be on Dec. 29 will be breakup songs.

A Roaring ’20s party will ring in the new year at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. The restaurant will become a speakeasy for a night, with old-fashioned glittery drinks. Wear your favorite flapper outfit and toss some confetti bombs at midnight.

For more information on events, visit edgeoftheuniversebff.com.

