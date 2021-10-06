 Skip to main content
Edge of the Universe plans monthlong spook fest
020921-owh-new-takeouttuesday-LS05 (copy)

Edge of the Universe, a Benson eatery, is known for its whimsical decorations, charcuterie, boozy shakes and hot chocolate and numerous events such as October's Halloween celebrations 

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Fall is officially here, and ’tis the season for pumpkin spice.

The folks at Edge of the Universe are serious about Halloween.

They’re devoting a month’s worth of events to the spooky season.

The festivities began with a Witches Night last week featuring Black Magic Margaritas. I’m mourning that I missed it.

020921-owh-new-takeouttuesday-LS01 (copy)

Edge of the Universe is known for its charcuterie boards, above, and for special events. The Benson food-and-drink emporium will celebrate Halloween with movies, trivia and other fun activities all month long.

But there’s plenty more. Highlights:

Friday movie nights, at 7 p.m., will feature Tim Burton films on Oct. 15 and an Addams Family marathon on Oct. 22. You’re encouraged to dress up, quote dialogue and sing along.

Tuesday Trivia night, at 7 p.m. this Tuesday, will test your scary movie knowledge. A Halloween trivia party also is scheduled for Oct. 26 at the same time.

A bonus quiz night, “Murderino Trivia,” is set for Oct. 6 at 7. There’s no ambiguity about that title.

Other activities include Hocus Pocus Day on Oct. 16, Harry Potter Day on Oct. 23, Fright Night on Oct. 30 and a Halloween Costume Party all day Oct. 31.

The cafe is known for its monthly themes, as well as baked goods, hot chocolate, boozy shakes and charcuterie boards. For menus and other details, visit edgeoftheuniversefbff.com.

