Edge of the Universe plans monthlong spook fest

The folks at Edge of the Universe are serious about Halloween.

They’re devoting a month’s worth of events to the spooky season.

The festivities began with a Witches Night last week featuring Black Magic Margaritas. I’m mourning that I missed it.

But there’s plenty more. Highlights:

Friday movie nights, at 7 p.m., will feature Tim Burton films on Oct. 15 and an Addams Family marathon on Oct. 22. You’re encouraged to dress up, quote dialogue and sing along.

Tuesday Trivia night, at 7 p.m. this Tuesday, will test your scary movie knowledge. A Halloween trivia party also is scheduled for Oct. 26 at the same time.

A bonus quiz night, “Murderino Trivia,” is set for Oct. 6 at 7. There’s no ambiguity about that title.

Other activities include Hocus Pocus Day on Oct. 16, Harry Potter Day on Oct. 23, Fright Night on Oct. 30 and a Halloween Costume Party all day Oct. 31.

The cafe is known for its monthly themes, as well as baked goods, hot chocolate, boozy shakes and charcuterie boards. For menus and other details, visit edgeoftheuniversefbff.com.

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.