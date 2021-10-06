Edge of the Universe plans monthlong spook fest

The folks at Edge of the Universe are serious about Halloween.
They’re devoting a month’s worth of events to the spooky season.
The festivities began with a Witches Night last week featuring Black Magic Margaritas. I’m mourning that I missed it.
But there’s plenty more. Highlights:
Friday movie nights, at 7 p.m., will feature Tim Burton films on Oct. 15 and an Addams Family marathon on Oct. 22. You’re encouraged to dress up, quote dialogue and sing along.
Tuesday Trivia night, at 7 p.m. this Tuesday, will test your scary movie knowledge. A Halloween trivia party also is scheduled for Oct. 26 at the same time.
A bonus quiz night, “Murderino Trivia,” is set for Oct. 6 at 7. There’s no ambiguity about that title.
Other activities include Hocus Pocus Day on Oct. 16, Harry Potter Day on Oct. 23, Fright Night on Oct. 30 and a Halloween Costume Party all day Oct. 31.
The cafe is known for its monthly themes, as well as baked goods, hot chocolate, boozy shakes and charcuterie boards. For menus and other details, visit edgeoftheuniversefbff.com.
5 easy Halloween-themed recipes
In this week's recipe roundup, check out five easy recipes that are a perfect preview for Halloween. But first, dessert.
Pumpkin flavored desserts are great, but putting miniature pumpkins onto your dessert might be even better. The fun project is great activity for kids that are missing out on traditional trick-or-treating this year.
This dessert is an easy way to elevate boxed cake mix.
Creepy and delicious, this punch recipe will transport you back to the days of kiddom, when running rampant in your Halloween costume with a sack full of candy was your only concern.
This dish works well as a side dish to chicken, Cornish hens, turkey or pork. It's also great served at room temperature on top of arugula or a spring mix along with goat cheese or feta cheese crumbles.
If you’re looking for a comforting dish perfect for weeknight dinners or as a side dish for a hearty holiday meal, look no further than a broccoli casserole.
Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.
These warm, gooey, two-bite potatoes are the ultimate snack or appetizer when your agenda is 100% comfort food.
Garlic butter steak bites are everything you love about a steakhouse steak, with none of the work.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267