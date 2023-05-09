A second Omaha-area location of El Muchacho Alegre restaurant appears to be on its way.

A sign on the former location of Angus Burgers and Shakes at 10177 S. 168th Ave. Suite 101 says the popular Mexican eatery will soon occupy that space.

Omaha’s other El Muchacho Alegre is at 6222 N. 72nd St. in the Sorensen Park Plaza. Its extensive menu includes all the common Mexican entrees, plus steak and seafood dishes, soups, salads, five desserts and more.

The restaurant’s traditional margarita was the top choice in a recent Omaha’s Great Grub feature in The World-Herald.

For more information and to see a menu, go to www.elmuchachoalegremenu.com.