 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elevated Coffee Co. adding mini mart, tap house

  • Updated
  • 0

There’s a lot to talk about at Elevated Coffee Co. these days.

The shop, at 2851 Capehart Road in Bellevue, is adding a local mini mart this month to sell locally made goods such as produce, breads, pastries, condiments, soaps, pantry items and more.

It has also added a small food menu on weekends, serving breakfast flatbreads with eggs, meats, vegetable and cheese, and three paninis: chicken pesto, Cubano and veggie.

And this fall, it will open a craft beer tap house in an adjoining bay. The business will sell local beer, wine, liquor and boozy coffee drinks. The owners also plan to expand their food menu.

Go to elevatedcoffeebar.com to learn more.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Marshals hunting for Lady Gaga dog walker shooting suspect

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert