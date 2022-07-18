Elevated Coffee Co. adding mini mart, tap house

There’s a lot to talk about at Elevated Coffee Co. these days.
The shop, at 2851 Capehart Road in Bellevue, is adding a local mini mart this month to sell locally made goods such as produce, breads, pastries, condiments, soaps, pantry items and more.
It has also added a small food menu on weekends, serving breakfast flatbreads with eggs, meats, vegetable and cheese, and three paninis: chicken pesto, Cubano and veggie.
And this fall, it will open a craft beer tap house in an adjoining bay. The business will sell local beer, wine, liquor and boozy coffee drinks. The owners also plan to expand their food menu.
Go to elevatedcoffeebar.com to learn more.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267