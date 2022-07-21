Ethnic Sandwich Shop closes for good on July 29

Ethnic Sandwich Shop in south Omaha will close at the end of the month.
The shop sells hot and cold sandwiches, pasta and salads over the lunch hour. It’s located at 1438 S. 13th St.
Owners announced the closing this week on Facebook.
“Thank you for supporting our family business, for your patience while we learned to pivot through many challenges and for the kind words of encouragement along the way,” their post said.
Their last day in business will be July 29. If you want a final meal or two before they close, you can order at ethnicsandwich.com.
