Event at Shucks focuses on shrimp
Event at Shucks focuses on shrimp

Shrimp Fest is coming back to Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar.

From Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, shrimp prepared several ways will be $5 a dozen. That includes peel and eat, crispy golden fried, Canadian grilled and shrimp cocktail, among other offerings.

Each location will also have shrimp specials during that time.

There are three Shucks restaurants in Omaha: 1218 S. 119th St. near 120th and Pacific Streets; 16901 Wright Plaza in the Shops of Legacy and 1911 Leavenworth St. downtown.

Visit shucksfishhouse.com for more info and a complete menu.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

