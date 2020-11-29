Explode your taste buds with a hot cocoa bomb

Mindy Leslie of Sweet Tooth Haven is one of a couple of makers who offer an Abuelita Mexican chocolate bomb.

She said she sets her version apart with “a little kick.” A small chile pepper decorates the top.

In addition to the different flavors, the makers also use different molds such as gift boxes, ornaments, hearts, Santas and Grinches. White said a skull mold was popular at Halloween.

The trend is new enough that most of the entrepreneurs we talked with have been making them for only a couple of months.

Leslie got an earlier start over the holidays last year. She was noticing them on a cottage food group Facebook page and when a couple of fellow members sent her how-to videos, she was all set.

Now she has regular customers, including a standing order with the local Rico Pan bakery for about 300 a month. She has access to a commercial kitchen through her full-time job as a bakery manager for Spartan Nash Co., so she can sell through a third party in keeping with Nebraska cottage food laws.

By all accounts, the bombs aren’t complicated, just a little time-consuming.