Family always on the go? Try these 3 snacks to keep busy kids satisfied

A kid can work up an appetite playing outdoors. So when little tummies start to growl, be ready with a power snack that packs nutrition and yummy energy. These combos passed a family taste test — by the handfuls!
S’mores Trail Mix
• 1 cup mini graham crackers
• 1 cup mini marshmallows
• 1 cup chocolate drops
• 1 1/2 cups mini pretzels
Protein Trail Mix
• 2 beef sticks, cut into ½-inch pieces
• ½-3/4 cup beef jerky, cut into bite-sized pieces
• 1 cup peanut butter-filled pretzels
• 1 cup roasted, lightly salted almonds
• 1 cup peanut butter bites
Nut-Free Trail Mix
• 1 cup mini marshmallows
• 1 cup fish-shaped crackers
• 1 cup pretzel sticks
• 1 cup chocolate chips
• 1 cup yogurt-covered raisins or craisins
• 1 cup Cheerios or other O-shaped cereal
