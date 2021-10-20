 Skip to main content
Family always on the go? Try these 3 snacks to keep busy kids satisfied
Protein Trail Mix

 KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD

A kid can work up an appetite playing outdoors. So when little tummies start to growl, be ready with a power snack that packs nutrition and yummy energy. These combos passed a family taste test — by the handfuls!

S'mores trail mix

S’mores Trail Mix

• 1 cup mini graham crackers

• 1 cup mini marshmallows

• 1 cup chocolate drops

• 1 1/2 cups mini pretzels

Protein Trail Mix

Protein Trail Mix

• 2 beef sticks, cut into ½-inch pieces

• ½-3/4 cup beef jerky, cut into bite-sized pieces

• 1 cup peanut butter-filled pretzels

• 1 cup roasted, lightly salted almonds

• 1 cup peanut butter bites

Nut-free trail mix

Nut-Free Trail Mix

• 1 cup mini marshmallows

• 1 cup fish-shaped crackers

• 1 cup pretzel sticks

• 1 cup chocolate chips

• 1 cup yogurt-covered raisins or craisins

• 1 cup Cheerios or other O-shaped cereal

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

