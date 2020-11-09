 Skip to main content
Farine + Four closes in midtown Omaha after nearly three-year run

Farine + Four closes in midtown Omaha after nearly three-year run

Farine + Four - for tip jar story (copy)

Farine + Four at 30th and Leavenworth Streets has closed its doors for good. Its last day was Nov 1.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Farine + Four, a specialty bakery and lunch spot in midtown Omaha, has closed.

A sign on the shop at 30th and Leavenworth Streets says its last day was Nov. 1.

“We have had a wonderful three years,” the sign reads. “We hope every time you came, you had as much fun as we had and that we could have made your day a little brighter with nice food, a pretty space and a few giggles in between.”

Farine + Four (copy)

The pastries at Farine + Four were unusual and delicious, s World-Herald reviewer said shortly after it opened. 

Lincoln native Ellie Pegler opened the bakery in February 2018 after moving back to Nebraska from New York City, where she studied at the French Culinary Institute.

It soon became popular for its croissants and baguettes as well as the gooey Tosca bar, a rich Swedish almond cake. It earned a place on The World-Herald's list of Omaha's essentials restaurants. 

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

