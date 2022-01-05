Farnam House brings back Sunday brunch

In response to requests, brunch is back at the Farnam House Brewing Company at 3558 Farnam St. in the Blackstone District.

The restaurant’s kitchen crew is curating a menu that offers rotating specials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Sunday. The specials can be paired with a seasonal selection of breakfast beers, Bloody Marys or beermosas.

A recent breakfast taco special featured chorizo, potatoes and scrambled eggs in fried flour tortillas, topped with tomato, green onion and a queso drizzle and served with a small side of chips and dip.

You can learn more at the Farnam House Facebook page.

