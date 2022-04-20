Fazoli’s launches Lasagna Fest

Sometimes, it’s not all about the breadsticks (though they are pretty tasty).
Through June 26, Fazoli’s customers can order two new items as part of the restaurant chain’s Lasagna Fest event:
Cheesy Double-Stack Lasagna — 18 layers of pasta, ricotta, meat sauce, mozzarella and provolone.
Triple Meat Lasagna — Ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella topped with meat sauce, sliced Italian sausage and chopped bacon.
It is also adding Lasagna & Fettuccine Bake to its 5 Under $5 menu. The dish is a baked pasta combining creamy fettuccine and meat lasagna, covered with mozzarella and provolone cheeses and baked.
In addition, Fazoli’s now offers two new dessert options. The Cheesecake Factory Bakery’s Orange Cream Cheesecake, a New York cheesecake swirled with creamy orange on a graham cracker crust and topped with a citrus glaze, and the Orange Frost Italian Ice, made with candied orange syrup, vanilla ice cream and the brand’s signature Original Italian Ice.
People are also reading…
Fazoli’s Lasagna Fest is only available at participating locations. For more information, visit fazolis.com.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.
From the OWH Omaha Dines section, this tasty pie made by Omaha cook Nancy Peterson Koch has a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut but…
In the first in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's notabl…
The second in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's best tas…
The Omaha area has some great doughnut options. And with a national day to celebrate Homer Simpson's favorite pastry, Freeman looked at the lo…
National Cheese Curd Day was created by Culver's Restaurants to showcase its fried Wisconsin nuggets. Plenty of other Omaha restaurants joined…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267