Fazoli’s offers five new menu items under 500 calories

Your New Year’s resolutions — and your budget — are safe at Fazoli’s.
The small spaghetti and meatballs has 370 calories, making it the leanest choice. Other items are:
- Gluten-free rotini with marinara, 380 calories
- Five-piece Buffalo boneless wings, 420 calories
- Small fettuccine Alfredo, 450 calories
- Keto pepperoni and bacon flatbread, 490 calories.
Fazoli’s has five locations in the metro area: 2424 S. 132nd St.; 8002 Cass St.; 8014 S. 84th St.; 2012 Pratt Ave., Bellevue; and 3134 Dial Drive, Council Bluffs. For more information, go to fazolis.com.
