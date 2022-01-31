 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fazoli’s offers five new menu items under 500 calories
0 Comments

Fazoli’s offers five new menu items under 500 calories

  • 0

Your New Year’s resolutions — and your budget — are safe at Fazoli’s.

The small spaghetti and meatballs has 370 calories, making it the leanest choice. Other items are:

  • Gluten-free rotini with marinara, 380 calories
  • Five-piece Buffalo boneless wings, 420 calories
  • Small fettuccine Alfredo, 450 calories
  • Keto pepperoni and bacon flatbread, 490 calories.

Fazoli’s has five locations in the metro area: 2424 S. 132nd St.; 8002 Cass St.; 8014 S. 84th St.; 2012 Pratt Ave., Bellevue; and 3134 Dial Drive, Council Bluffs. For more information, go to fazolis.com.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes of 2021

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rachel Zegler responds to 'angry' criticism over Snow White casting

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Event at Shucks focuses on shrimp
Omaha Dines

Event at Shucks focuses on shrimp

  • Updated

From Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, shrimp prepared several ways will be $5 a dozen. That includes peel and eat, crispy golden fried, Canadian grilled and shrimp cocktail, among other offerings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert