Fight January doldrums with Great Reuben Debate

The Great Reuben Debate is on. Eight restaurants in and near the Blackstone District will compete in the event through Jan. 31.
Diners are encouraged to try each place and vote for their favorite Reuben items at blackstonedistrict.com.
You can also tag each eatery on social media as you make the rounds.
Participating restaurants are:
Cheeseburgers: A Take-Out Joint, 4007 Farnam St.
Crescent Moon Ale House, 3578 Farnam St.
Farnam House Brewing Company, 3558 Farnam St.
The Blackstone Meatball, 3910 Harney St.
MULA Mexican Kitchen and Tequileria, 3932 Farnam St.
Nite Owl, 3902 Farnam St.
Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel, 302 S. 36th St.
Rathskeller Bier Haus, 4524 Farnam St.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes of the Year
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.
From the OWH Omaha Dines section, this tasty pie made by Omaha cook Nancy Peterson Koch has a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut but…
In the first in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's notabl…
The second in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's best tas…
The Omaha area has some great doughnut options. And with a national day to celebrate Homer Simpson's favorite pastry, Freeman looked at the lo…
National Cheese Curd Day was created by Culver's Restaurants to showcase its fried Wisconsin nuggets. Plenty of other Omaha restaurants joined…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267