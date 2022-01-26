 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fight January doldrums with Great Reuben Debate
Fight January doldrums with Great Reuben Debate

  • Updated
The Great Reuben Debate is on. Eight restaurants in and near the Blackstone District will compete in the event through Jan. 31.

Diners are encouraged to try each place and vote for their favorite Reuben items at blackstonedistrict.com.

You can also tag each eatery on social media as you make the rounds.

Participating restaurants are:

Cheeseburgers: A Take-Out Joint, 4007 Farnam St.

Crescent Moon Ale House, 3578 Farnam St.

Farnam House Brewing Company, 3558 Farnam St.

The Blackstone Meatball, 3910 Harney St.

MULA Mexican Kitchen and Tequileria, 3932 Farnam St.

Nite Owl, 3902 Farnam St.

Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel, 302 S. 36th St.

Rathskeller Bier Haus, 4524 Farnam St.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

