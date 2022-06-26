Find fabulous food any time of the day or night in Omaha area

No matter what time it is, restaurants across the Omaha metro area stand ready to serve. Check out some of these local favorites.
Breakfast
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club, 1540 N. Saddle Creek Road
Serves: Traditional morning dishes with a modern take, using locally sourced ingredients
What to order: Banana pancakes, vegan banana bread French toast
Shirley’s Diner, 13838 R Plaza
Serves: Mom & pop diner food
What to order: Giant breakfast burrito (enough for at least two), chicken fried steak
Sojourn Cafe, 7614 Main St. Ralston
Serves: Homestyle favorites cooked by a former military man
What to order: House-made sausage, house specialty French toast with caramelized apples and bacon
Over Easy, 16859 Q St.
Serves: Modern takes on breakfast favorites
What to order: Chicken and waffles, homemade pop tarts, hash brown rounds
CTRL Coffee & Cereal Bar, 1018 S. 10th St., Suite 100
Serves: Myriad flavors of cereal and cereal-flavored lattes
What to order: Cereal milk latte, Captain Crunch with real berries
Vidlak’s Brookside Cafe, 15668 West Center Road
Serves: Hearty and homemade American classics in an unpretentious atmosphere
What to order: The Cattleman’s breakfast casserole, cinnamon roll French toast
Lunch
Phyl’s Deli, 1006 Howard St.
Serves: New York delicatessen food
What to order: The “Rami” sandwich, noodle kugel, matzo ball soup
Get Real Sandwiches, 3901 Farnam St.
Serves: Soup, sandwiches and sides unlike any your mom made, with specialty breads and ingredients
What to order: Basil chicken salad sandwich on a brioche bun, basil corn fritter on the side
Cheeseburgers: A Takeout Joint, 4007 Farnam St. and 6610 S. 168th St.
Serves: Drive-in food such as burgers, hot dogs and fries in a walk-in location
What to order: Chili dog with homemade chili, patty melt with mushrooms
Hartland BBQ, 5401 NW Radial Highway
Serves: Traditional barbecue with a secret rub, smoked on the premises
What to order: Brisket by the pound, creamy cucumbers
Taqueria Tijuana, 5139 S. 24th St.
Serves: Tacos, burritos and quesadillas made with homemade tortillas
What to order: Cachete street tacos made with tender beef cheek, tortas
WD Racletterie, 1911 S. 67th St. in the Inner Rail Food Court
Serves: Sandwiches and potatoes in which cheese is the star
What to order: El Schullz, with pork belly, jambon de paris, caramelized onions, raclette cheese and more.
Le Quartier, 5026 Underwood Ave. and 8706 Countryside Village
Serves: French bakery specialties such as artisan bread and croissants, with sandwiches, soup and pastries
What to order: Chicken salad on croissant, gazpacho
Dinner
Plank Seafood Provisions, 1205 Howard St.
Serves: Fresh seafood, including an oyster bar and more
What to order: Gulf shrimp en brochette, gumbo, Anchor Steam-battered cheese curds
Jim & Jennie’s Greek Village, 3026 N. 90th St.
Serves: Greek cuisine
What to order: Pastitsio, saganaki (flaming cheese), chicken kabob
Kinaara, 13816 P St.
Serves: Indian cuisine
What to order: Butter chicken, tikka masala sauce on your choice of protein
Koji, 8718 Pacific St.
Serves: Sushi, yakitori, hot plates and more
What to order: Shishito peppers, Ranza (the restaurant’s take on a beef bierock)
Brushi, 721 N. 132nd St.
Serves: European bistro food
What to order: Onion soup Normandy (not-to-miss no matter how hot it is outside), salmon filet
Sauced by Alfaro, 115 N. Washington St., Papillion
Serves: Traditional home-cooked food with a new approach
What to order: Dirty Curdes (fried cheese with wing or bang-bang sauce), birria tacos
Snacks
Graley’s Creamery & Confections, 147 N. Washington St., Papillion
Serves: Premium homemade ice cream, pies, other sweets
What to order: Ice cream flight, so you can try several of the day’s flavors
Christy Creme, 2853 N. Broadway, Council Bluffs
Serves: All things ice cream. There’s also a grill.
What to order: Butterscotch malt, chocolate-dipped cone, daily flavor of homemade sherbet
Baked After Dark, 2740 N. 61st St.
Serves: Homemade cookies and other pastries
What to order: Margaritas, lime sugar cookies with lime buttercream and a sprinkling of salt; caramel cheesecake cookies
Grand Patisserie, 14451 West Center Road
Serves: All kinds of French pastries and other sweets
What to order: Macarons, in many flavors and multiple colors
Sweet Magnolia’s, 813 N. 40th St.
Serves: Sweet and savory pastries, cakes and more
What to order: Everything Parmesan Buns, cinnamon rolls, cookie bars
International Bakery, 5106 S. 24th St.
Serves: Hispanic breads, cakes and other treats
What to order: Cinnamon roll, 3 Leches Fresa
Dine after 10
Fizzy’s Fountain & Liquors, 1408 S. 13th St.
Serves: Cocktails and small bites in a soda-fountain atmosphere
What to order: White Russian slushie, pimento cheese plate, cheese frenchee
Nite Owl, 3902 Farnam St.
Serves: Craft cocktails and snacks with a dimly-lit-club vibe
What to order: Tot-Chos, Korean BBQ wings, rhubarb daiquiri
Crescent Moon, 3578 Farnam St.
Serves: Extensive bar food menu and craft beer
What to order: Award-winning Reuben sandwich, Reuben egg rolls
Brick Oven Pizzeria, 627 S. 72nd St.
Serves: A plethora of pizzas for pickup or delivery
What to order: Create your own masterpiece pizza
M’s Pub, 422 S. 11th St.
Serves: Omaha classics and drinks in a see-and-be-seen space
What to order: M’s Famous Lahvosh, Omaha Grill sandwich, carrot cake
Mercury, 329 S. 16th No. 3
Serves: Late-night food in a contemporary midcentury cocktail lounge
What to order: Beer cheese fondue, carrot ravioli, charcuterie and cheese
