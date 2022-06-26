 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Find fabulous food any time of the day or night in Omaha area

No matter what time it is, restaurants across the Omaha metro area stand ready to serve. Check out some of these local favorites.

Breakfast

Saddle Creek Breakfast Club, 1540 N. Saddle Creek Road

facebook.com/SCBCOmaha

Serves: Traditional morning dishes with a modern take, using locally sourced ingredients

What to order: Banana pancakes, vegan banana bread French toast

Shirley’s Diner, 13838 R Plaza

restaurantlist-p1

The breakfast burrito at Shirley’s Diner is topped with pico de gallo

shirleysdiner.com

Serves: Mom & pop diner food

What to order: Giant breakfast burrito (enough for at least two), chicken fried steak

Sojourn Cafe, 7614 Main St. Ralston

thesojourncafe.business.site

Serves: Homestyle favorites cooked by a former military man

What to order: House-made sausage, house specialty French toast with caramelized apples and bacon

Over Easy, 16859 Q St.

overeasyomaha.com

Serves: Modern takes on breakfast favorites

What to order: Chicken and waffles, homemade pop tarts, hash brown rounds

CTRL Coffee & Cereal Bar, 1018 S. 10th St., Suite 100

ctrlcoffee.com

Serves: Myriad flavors of cereal and cereal-flavored lattes

What to order: Cereal milk latte, Captain Crunch with real berries

Vidlak’s Brookside Cafe, 15668 West Center Road

vidlaksbrooksidecafe.com

Serves: Hearty and homemade American classics in an unpretentious atmosphere

What to order: The Cattleman’s breakfast casserole, cinnamon roll French toast

Lunch

Phyl’s Deli, 1006 Howard St.

phylsdeli.com

Serves: New York delicatessen food

What to order: The “Rami” sandwich, noodle kugel, matzo ball soup

Get Real Sandwiches, 3901 Farnam St.

getrealsandwiches.com

Serves: Soup, sandwiches and sides unlike any your mom made, with specialty breads and ingredients

What to order: Basil chicken salad sandwich on a brioche bun, basil corn fritter on the side

Cheeseburgers: A Takeout Joint, 4007 Farnam St. and 6610 S. 168th St.

ineedcheeseburgers.com

Serves: Drive-in food such as burgers, hot dogs and fries in a walk-in location

What to order: Chili dog with homemade chili, patty melt with mushrooms

061722-owh-new-restaurantlist-p2

Hartland BBQ offers traditional barbecue meals.

Hartland BBQ, 5401 NW Radial Highway

hartlandbar-b-que.org

Serves: Traditional barbecue with a secret rub, smoked on the premises

What to order: Brisket by the pound, creamy cucumbers

Taqueria Tijuana

Taqueria Tijuana, at 24th and Q Streets, serves large burritos, tacos, gorditas and tortas.

Taqueria Tijuana, 5139 S. 24th St.

facebook.com/TaqueriaTijuana402

Serves: Tacos, burritos and quesadillas made with homemade tortillas

What to order: Cachete street tacos made with tender beef cheek, tortas

WD Racletterie, 1911 S. 67th St. in the Inner Rail Food Court

innerrailfoodhall.com

Serves: Sandwiches and potatoes in which cheese is the star

What to order: El Schullz, with pork belly, jambon de paris, caramelized onions, raclette cheese and more.

Le Quartier, 5026 Underwood Ave. and 8706 Countryside Village

lequartierbsakingco.com

Serves: French bakery specialties such as artisan bread and croissants, with sandwiches, soup and pastries

What to order: Chicken salad on croissant, gazpacho

Dinner

restaurantlist-p4

Wood fire grilled BBQ oysters at Plank Seafood Provisions.

Plank Seafood Provisions, 1205 Howard St.

plankseafood.com

Serves: Fresh seafood, including an oyster bar and more

What to order: Gulf shrimp en brochette, gumbo, Anchor Steam-battered cheese curds

Jim & Jennie’s Greek Village, 3026 N. 90th St.

jimandjennies.com

Serves: Greek cuisine

What to order: Pastitsio, saganaki (flaming cheese), chicken kabob

Kinaara, 13816 P St.

kinaaraomaha.com

Serves: Indian cuisine

What to order: Butter chicken, tikka masala sauce on your choice of protein

Koji, 8718 Pacific St.

izakayakoji.com

Serves: Sushi, yakitori, hot plates and more

What to order: Shishito peppers, Ranza (the restaurant’s take on a beef bierock)

Brushi, 721 N. 132nd St.

brushiomaha.com

Serves: European bistro food

What to order: Onion soup Normandy (not-to-miss no matter how hot it is outside), salmon filet

Sauced by Alfaro, 115 N. Washington St., Papillion

facebook.com/saucedbyalfaro

Serves: Traditional home-cooked food with a new approach

What to order: Dirty Curdes (fried cheese with wing or bang-bang sauce), birria tacos

Snacks

Graley’s Creamery & Confections, 147 N. Washington St., Papillion

graleyscreamery.com

Serves: Premium homemade ice cream, pies, other sweets

What to order: Ice cream flight, so you can try several of the day’s flavors

Christy Creme

Christy Creme in Council Bluffs offers ice cream, a grill menu and daily flavors of housemade sherbet.

Christy Creme, 2853 N. Broadway, Council Bluffs

christycreme.com

Serves: All things ice cream. There’s also a grill.

What to order: Butterscotch malt, chocolate-dipped cone, daily flavor of homemade sherbet

Baked After Dark, 2740 N. 61st St.

facebook.com/bakedafterdarkcookies

Serves: Homemade cookies and other pastries

What to order: Margaritas, lime sugar cookies with lime buttercream and a sprinkling of salt; caramel cheesecake cookies

Grand Patisserie, 14451 West Center Road

facebook.com/Omahagrandpatisserie

Serves: All kinds of French pastries and other sweets

What to order: Macarons, in many flavors and multiple colors

Sweet Magnolia's

A cake donut with pink frosting from Sweet Magnolia's.

Sweet Magnolia’s, 813 N. 40th St.

sweetmagnoliasbakeshop.com

Serves: Sweet and savory pastries, cakes and more

What to order: Everything Parmesan Buns, cinnamon rolls, cookie bars

International Bakery, 5106 S. 24th St.

facebook.com/internationalbakery

Serves: Hispanic breads, cakes and other treats

What to order: Cinnamon roll, 3 Leches Fresa

Dine after 10

Fizzy’s Fountain & Liquors, 1408 S. 13th St.

fizzysomaha.com

Serves: Cocktails and small bites in a soda-fountain atmosphere

What to order: White Russian slushie, pimento cheese plate, cheese frenchee

Nite Owl

Double cheeseburgers at Nite Owl.

Nite Owl, 3902 Farnam St.

niteowlomaha.com

Serves: Craft cocktails and snacks with a dimly-lit-club vibe

What to order: Tot-Chos, Korean BBQ wings, rhubarb daiquiri

restaurantlist-p8

The Reuben at Crescent Moon.

Crescent Moon, 3578 Farnam St.

beercornerusa.com

Serves: Extensive bar food menu and craft beer

What to order: Award-winning Reuben sandwich, Reuben egg rolls

Brick Oven Pizzeria, 627 S. 72nd St.

nightflightpizza.com

Serves: A plethora of pizzas for pickup or delivery

What to order: Create your own masterpiece pizza

M’s Pub, 422 S. 11th St.

mspubomaha.com

Serves: Omaha classics and drinks in a see-and-be-seen space

What to order: M’s Famous Lahvosh, Omaha Grill sandwich, carrot cake

Mercury, 329 S. 16th No. 3

mercury-omaha.com

Serves: Late-night food in a contemporary midcentury cocktail lounge

What to order: Beer cheese fondue, carrot ravioli, charcuterie and cheese

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

