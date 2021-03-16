Five Omaha restaurants to help you celebrate both Takeout Tuesday and St. Patrick's Day

It’s a shame that you have to wait all year for a plate of corned beef and cabbage.

Done right — with tender meat, carrots, potatoes and cabbage that’s not overcooked — it’s comfort food at its finest.

That goes for its cousins as well: a hearty bowl of Irish stew; a hunk of butter-slathered soda bread, even bangers and mash. And don’t forget the Bailey’s Irish Cream, popular for both after-dinner drinks and as an ingredient in decadent desserts. And, of course, green beer.

Reader Carly Barth requested suggestions for St. Patrick’s Day, so Takeout Tuesday spills over into Wednesday this week.

Cunningham’s Pub and Grill, 10904 West Dodge Road. You’ll find corned beef and cabbage at this popular spot on Wednesday, as well as several Irish (or Irish-themed) entrees on the regular menu. Stew made with Guinness-braised beef sounds delicious. And, despite dubious authenticity, so does the Hot Irish Mess burger, with Bushmills’ sweet and spicy sauce, beer cheese, onion rings, lettuce and tomato.