Food events make season bright at Council Bluffs eatery

Wenday’s Coffee and Bakery Boutique has a couple of fun holiday events coming up.

On Thursday, the restaurant, at 500 Willow Ave. in Council Bluffs, is having a class that will serve you well the rest of the winter.

Participants will learn to make two of the Wenday’s most popular soups: chicken with wild rice and tomato with basil. Cooks are invited to bring their own wine and glasses.

On Dec. 22, Wenday’s is offering Caroling, Charcuterie & Christmas Trees, a pre-holiday celebration. Guests will enjoy carolers as they nibble on a large charcuterie board and appetizers. You can eat and drink as you gaze at a festival of lights in the grand foyer of the Historic Park Building and the boutique. Please bring your own wine and glasses; espresso will be available.

Both events run from 6 to 8 p.m. and they are $30 each. Visit wendayskitchenboutique.com to sign up.

