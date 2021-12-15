 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food events make season bright at Council Bluffs eatery
0 comments

Food events make season bright at Council Bluffs eatery

Follow these cookie baking tips to bake the best batch every time, not just for Christmas. Buzz60s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Wenday’s Coffee and Bakery Boutique has a couple of fun holiday events coming up.

On Thursday, the restaurant, at 500 Willow Ave. in Council Bluffs, is having a class that will serve you well the rest of the winter.

Participants will learn to make two of the Wenday’s most popular soups: chicken with wild rice and tomato with basil. Cooks are invited to bring their own wine and glasses.

On Dec. 22, Wenday’s is offering Caroling, Charcuterie & Christmas Trees, a pre-holiday celebration. Guests will enjoy carolers as they nibble on a large charcuterie board and appetizers. You can eat and drink as you gaze at a festival of lights in the grand foyer of the Historic Park Building and the boutique. Please bring your own wine and glasses; espresso will be available.

Both events run from 6 to 8 p.m. and they are $30 each. Visit wendayskitchenboutique.com to sign up.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘That is the true dream job opportunity’: Henry Cavill reveals what his dream role is

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert