Food truck event to raise funds for Autism Center

A food truck festival — with live music, a beer garden and a raffle — will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Autism Center of Nebraska, 9012 Q St.
Patrons get two free drinks with their $30 entrance fee. Proceeds go to the center, and food is sold separately.
The center provides services and support for people of all ages who have autism or other developmental disabilities, including help with housing and jobs, respite services for care-givers and more.
Tickets are available at autismcenterofnebraska.org or 402-315-1000.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.
Chippy's brought a taste of the UK to Omaha. Before the store and eatery opened its doors in the spring, it was hard to find food and other pr…
During the COVID pandemic, food takeout and delivery options increased throughout the Omaha area. This story focused on those options for late…
When beloved Omaha eatery Gerda's Restaurant and Bakery closed in 2019, it left a hole in Omaha's dining community. So when it was announced t…
Frustrated with the costs of partnering with nationwide food delivery companies in a time when deliveries were a lifeline for many, local rest…
Omahans donate a generous variety of food to Siena Francis House, so Chief Development Officer Chris Knauf saw an opportunity to serve clients…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267