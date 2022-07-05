Food truck event to raise funds for Autism Center

A food truck festival — with live music, a beer garden and a raffle — will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Autism Center of Nebraska, 9012 Q St.

Patrons get two free drinks with their $30 entrance fee. Proceeds go to the center, and food is sold separately.

The center provides services and support for people of all ages who have autism or other developmental disabilities, including help with housing and jobs, respite services for care-givers and more.

Tickets are available at autismcenterofnebraska.org or 402-315-1000.