Food truck owners open El Churro Spot in midtown Omaha

A popular Omaha Mexican food truck now has a brick-and-mortar location.
El Churro Spot is at 1319 S. 50th St., next to O’Leaver’s Pub. The owners have been operating The Churro Truck Omaha, which has usually been parked near 72nd and Farnam Streets, for a few years.
The menu includes favorites from the truck, plus sweet potato vegetarian tacos, fish tacos and homemade sopes, which is fried masa and savory toppings.
The restaurant is now observing winter hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.
For online ordering, click on “About” on The Churro Truck Facebook page: www.facebook.com/thechurrotruckomaha.
