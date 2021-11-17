 Skip to main content
For something different, try Czechsgiving
This year put the thanks in Thanksgiving by showing up with some of the best things you can bring your host. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Thanksgiving is Czechsgiving at Eddie’s Catering, and it’s not a turkey.

The popular caterer at 5009 S. 24th St. has several non-fowl entrees for the holiday, including roast pork loin, Czech goulash, Bohemian hash, cabbage rolls, and both fresh and smoked sausage.

You won’t find sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce among the sides: potato dumplings and kraut; sweet and sour cabbage; bread dumplings and gravy; liver dumpling soup; and Ferd’s rye bread. Kolaches take the place of pumpkin pie.

The last day to order is Monday. And pickup is from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 24. Orders: 402-733-5444. More info: eddiescatering.com.

