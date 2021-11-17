For something different, try Czechsgiving

Thanksgiving is Czechsgiving at Eddie’s Catering, and it’s not a turkey.

The popular caterer at 5009 S. 24th St. has several non-fowl entrees for the holiday, including roast pork loin, Czech goulash, Bohemian hash, cabbage rolls, and both fresh and smoked sausage.

You won’t find sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce among the sides: potato dumplings and kraut; sweet and sour cabbage; bread dumplings and gravy; liver dumpling soup; and Ferd’s rye bread. Kolaches take the place of pumpkin pie.

The last day to order is Monday. And pickup is from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 24. Orders: 402-733-5444. More info: eddiescatering.com.

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.