Former Bob’s Donuts is now Hurry Bird for takeout

The folks who run the Early Bird breakfast and brunch restaurants now have a takeout spot. They closed Bob’s Donuts at 38th and Farnam Streets a while ago and opened Hurry Bird in its place in early February.

It’s next door to the original Early Bird. There also are Early Birds in Papillion and Des Moines, and more are planned.

Hurry Bird is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day. The menu includes breakfast and lunch burritos, a chicken biscuit, French toast sticks, chicken sandwiches and entrees, plus sides such as their famous hash holes.

You can learn more about Hurry Bird and see the menu at www.facebook.com/search/top?q=hurry%20bird.

