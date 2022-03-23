Former Joe’s Crab Shack to become burger restaurant

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews will move into the former location of Joe’s Crab Shack at the Westroads Mall near 102nd and California Streets. It’s the second Sickies in the Omaha area. The first one opened a couple of years ago at 1203 Cornhusker Road in Bellevue.
They’re both part of a chain based in Fargo, North Dakota, that operates seven Sickies in five states.
The menu includes 50 varieties of burgers, including one served on a glazed doughnut and some featuring Kobe beef. You can get chicken or veggie burgers as well. It also offers appetizers, salads and other sandwiches.
The bar has a rotating selection of local craft beers and domestic and imported brews.
The Westroads Sickies is expected to open sometime this summer.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.
From the OWH Omaha Dines section, this tasty pie made by Omaha cook Nancy Peterson Koch has a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut but…
In the first in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's notabl…
The second in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's best tas…
The Omaha area has some great doughnut options. And with a national day to celebrate Homer Simpson's favorite pastry, Freeman looked at the lo…
National Cheese Curd Day was created by Culver's Restaurants to showcase its fried Wisconsin nuggets. Plenty of other Omaha restaurants joined…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267