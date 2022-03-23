Former Joe’s Crab Shack to become burger restaurant

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews will move into the former location of Joe’s Crab Shack at the Westroads Mall near 102nd and California Streets. It’s the second Sickies in the Omaha area. The first one opened a couple of years ago at 1203 Cornhusker Road in Bellevue.

They’re both part of a chain based in Fargo, North Dakota, that operates seven Sickies in five states.

The menu includes 50 varieties of burgers, including one served on a glazed doughnut and some featuring Kobe beef. You can get chicken or veggie burgers as well. It also offers appetizers, salads and other sandwiches.

The bar has a rotating selection of local craft beers and domestic and imported brews.

The Westroads Sickies is expected to open sometime this summer.

