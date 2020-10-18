Former Omahans are the 'Takeout Twins' on the Food Network app

The Potash Twins, up-and-coming jazz musicians who hail from Omaha, have several things in mind after performances.
Chicken tikka masala. Sesame chicken. Pad Thai. Maybe pizza or other Italian treats.
“As we have traveled the world, the second we are off the stage, it’s all about food,” said Adeev “Dee” Potash, who with his brother Ezra has performed with superstars Wynton Marsalis, John Legend and Chance the Rapper, among others.
On tour, they check out local cuisine in far-flung places such as China and the United Kingdom.
At home in Palm Springs, California, however, they spend a lot of time in the kitchen — and on the screen.
They’ve hosted cooking shows on Bravo and the Travel Channel, and they launched a third this fall on the Food Network Kitchen app.
The new show, “Takeout Twins,” has a twist. They recreate foods they’ve enjoyed as takeout on tours, then order the dish from a local restaurant to check out its authenticity, sometimes with a guest taster.
They tackle ethnic dishes people usually don’t think about making at home: pad Thai, chicken Parmesan, crab rangoon and more.
Their show also attempts to break down barriers for those who don’t know where to start.
“The way we approach the show and the way we approach recipes, it’s not about making the most authentic, it’s about making it approachable for the average home cook,” said Ezra, who goes by “Ez.”
The identical twins cooked as kids with their parents, Amy Nachman and Alan Potash, when Mom and Dad were home. Both parents traveled internationally for work.
“When they came home, we didn’t want a key chain or a T-shirt, we wanted any taste of the food from the country they were traveling in,” Ez said. “Growing up in Omaha, that was our way of getting a taste of what the world had to offer.”
They do remember some favorite restaurants across Omaha, however, including Stella’s in Bellevue, Dario’s and the late Dundee Dell in the Dundee-Memorial Park neighborhood, the Mexican restaurants in South Omaha and the Vietnamese Asian Restaurant on South 72nd Street.
They said they continued to cultivate and refine their culinary chops after they graduated from Westside High School and moved to New York City, where Dee studied trumpet at the State University of New York-Purchase and Ez studied bass trombone at the Manhattan School of Music.
Restaurants in New York City gave them an interest in cooking ethnic foods, they said.
They come back to Omaha a couple of times a year, though the pandemic has put a damper on traveling and touring. They’ve spent the last few months in the studio finishing an album, and have worked on TV music for Legend and RuPaul.
They’ve also been making the rounds on daytime TV shows, including Rachael Ray, Kelly Clarkson and “Good Morning America.”
And, of course, they are always developing recipes. Their show on the Food Network app includes fun banter, accessible recipes, great photography of cooking and finished entrees and some surprises.
“It’s really fun,” Ez said, “and the amazing celebrity guests we have will be appealing.”
Adeev and Ezra Potash, the “Takeout Twins” on a Food Network Kitchen app show, want to help viewers recreate restaurant dishes at home. Here are a couple of recipes from their 10-episode online series.
Cast Iron Skillet Pan Pizza with Homemade Ranch Dressing
Makes one 10-inch pizza; serves 2 to 3
For the ranch dressing:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon white vinegar
1 tablespoon minced dill
1 tablespoon minced chives
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 large garlic clove, grated
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
For the pizza sauce:
1/2 cup cup tomato puree
1 teaspoon dried oregano
2 tablespoons white vinegar
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Red pepper flakes, to taste
For the pizza:
1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for drizzling
12 ounces store-bought pizza dough
20-30 slices pepperoni
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 475 F.
2. First, make the ranch for dipping. Whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, buttermilk, vinegar, dill, chives, Worcestershire and garlic. Reserve in the fridge while you make the pizza.
3. Next, make the pizza sauce. Mix together tomato puree, oregano, salt and vinegar. Season with salt, black pepper and red pepper flakes. Set aside.
4. Preheat a 10-inch cast-iron pan over medium-high heat.
5. Stretch the pizza dough into a 10-inch round. Add a tablespoon of olive oil to the hot cast iron. Transfer the pizza dough to the pan. Top with 1/3 cup pizza sauce (reserve any remaining for dipping or another use), followed by cheese and pepperoni. Drizzle with olive oil.
6. Cook over medium-high heat for 3 minutes, or until the bottom of the crust starts to brown. Remove from heat.
7. Place pan in oven and bake for 12-14 minutes, until the cheese is browned and bubbly. Remove from oven and serve with ranch.
Spicy Shrimp Tacos with Avocado Cream and Pickled Cabbage
Servings: 4
For pickled cabbage:
1/2 cup white vinegar
1/4 cup sugar
2 cups green cabbage, shredded
1 jalapeno, sliced
For the avocado cream:
2 avocados
Zest and juice of 1 lime
4 ounces sour cream
1/3 cup cilantro leaves
2 tablespoons olive oil
Kosher salt
For the shrimp:
Juice of 1 lime
3 adobo peppers, plus 1 tablespoon of the adobo sauce
1/4 cup olive oil
3 garlic cloves
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 cup diced tomato
1 pound shrimp (20-25 count), peeled and deveined
1/4 red onion, sliced
Olive oil, for drizzling
Corn tortillas
Directions
1. Whisk together the white vinegar and sugar in a medium-size mixing bowl until sugar is dissolved. Add cabbage and jalapeno slices, and reserve to the refrigerator.
2. Place the avocados, lime zest and juice, sour cream, cilantro leaves and olive oil in a blender or food processor. Season with salt and puree until smooth. Reserve to the refrigerator.
3. Preheat the oven broiler on high.
4. Next, make the marinade for the shrimp. Puree the lime juice, adobo peppers, adobo sauce, olive oil, roasted garlic, honey and tomato. Toss the shrimp with the marinade. Place the shrimp on a sheet pan in an even layer. Add the onion slices and drizzle with olive oil. Broil on high for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the oven.
5. Heat the corn tortillas on a griddle or over an open flame on your stovetop.
6. Serve the shrimp with pickled cabbage, avocado cream and corn tortillas.
Note: This recipe was inspired by Danny Trejo’s shrimp tacos from Trejo’s Tacos.
